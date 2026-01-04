Rockets' Kevin Durant Defends Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Against Injury-Prone Label

Kevin Durant has the utmost respect for Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic.

Everyone does.

He's won three MVPs.

To many, he's already established himself as a top-10 player of all-time.

Players respect other players.

Legendary players, especially.

Just last month, the Houston Rockets superstar forward cited the 2023 NBA champion as a top-five player. At least based on the players he's seen.

"One of the top ten players, top five players that I've ever seen play basketball. I just love his game. I love how he approaches the game."

The two have squared away three times this season. The Nuggets have seized victory in two of the matches.

None of them have been easy wins though.

Jokic has averaged 32.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, eight assists, 49.3 percent from the field, 47.6 percent from long distance range and 78.9 percent from the foul line versus the Rockets this season.

Jokic was going toe to toe with Oklahoma City Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the MVP award, up until he suffered an injury that will sideline him for at least four weeks, at which point he will be re-evaluated.

His injury prompted discourse regarding whether the NBA's 65-game rule should exist, as it would eliminate Jokic from any accolades, if he misses extended time.

Meaning he wouldn't even be eligible to be an MVP finalist, nor would he be eligible for any All-NBA teams. Durant was asked about Jokic's injury situation and seized the opportunity to defend him, specifically against the "injury-prone" moniker.

"One thing I don't want to see with Nikola is like, they started calling me 'injury prone' after that, but hopefully they don't start with him because it's one of those freak injuries that you can't really control. You can do all the work you can, but somebody falls into your knee, that's just tough."

Durant, like everyone, felt a sigh of relief when hearing that Jokic's injury wasn't serious or severe.

"So it's good to see it's only four weeks and it's not anything too big. It wasn't an MCL sprain or Level 2, it felt like it was just a tweak and he's going to be back out there soon. He's great for the game and you want to see the best players on the floor at all times."

The Rockets and Nuggets are slated to square off again on March 11th in Denver, at which point one would surmise Jokic will be back in action on the hardwood.