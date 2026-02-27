Rockets' Kevin Durant Draws Criticism for Perceived Lack of Leadership

The Houston Rockets have had an on-court leadership void this season in a major way. Which shouldn't be too much of a surprise. At least if you consider the construction of Houston's roster.

Dillon Brooks and Fred VanVleet were the team's vocal leaders dating back to 2023. The two were tabbed "culture-setters", helping to morph what was essentially an inexperienced AAU team into consummate professionals who ascended to the top of the Western Conference in two short seasons.

They brought their lunch pail attitude to work everyday. We'd heard how Dillon Brooks was working out several times a day during the season. And we'd seen VanVleet doing tractor tire pulls in the summer heat in the offseason. That sort of attitude and tireless approach is infectious, particularly among youngsters who are easily impressionable.

This season, Houston has been without both players. Although they added one of the game's greatest players of all-time in Kevin Durant, who has held his end of the bargain.

Durant has bailed Houston out of offensive possessions with tough, highly contested shots with the shot clock waning. We've even seen him take on a playmaking role, which he certainly wasn't expecting upon his arrival in the Bayou City. And we've also seen Durant anchor down on defense.

(Which he's always had -- he's just been underrated, in that regard because his offense is so elite).

What Durant hasn't historically been is a vocal leader. More of a lead by example type.

Which garners blame when things aren't going well. Particularly from the talking heads. Case in point, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who took to First Take to call out Durant's leadership.

"I'm looking at Kevin Durant," Smith said. "This is a future Hall of Famer. What he really needs to be talking about is what the hell is happening to this team. What he really needs to be talking about is what the hell is happening to this team.

"How are you relaxing when you know y'all are suspect at the point guard spot, you're turning the ball over in clutch time, you've gone one of the worst records in clutch time. You're an under .500 team in clutch time. That's where leadership comes in, respectfully. Kevin Durant is an all-world player. Balling out this year. Deserves all the praise we give him. The man is sensational. But when we talk about leadership. It's your team. When you speak, they will listen. So when this stuff is lacking, where you at?"

Durant is frequently seen giving high-fives and patting teammates on the back.

Encouraging the guys and hyping them up. Leadership doesn't have a one-size-fits-all.

Encouraging the guys and hyping them up. Leadership doesn't have a one-size-fits-all.

The best approach is for players to be themselves. Not try to change their personality and temperament altogether, just to appease the Stephen A. Smith types.