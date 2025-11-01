Rockets' Kevin Durant Opens Up About Mental Health Battles
Kevin Durant is one of the most unique players in the history of the NBA. He can play positions two through five and has even ran some point guard play throughout his career.
All told, he's a solidified legend.
There's no argument to the contrary.
No one even tries to negate the point anymore. Even if you believe he's been a team hopper, he's been the best player on his newly-joined teams far more often than not.
The Houston Rockets are no different.
Again, he's entrenched himself in NBA royalty, ranking eighth all-time in scoring.
Part of what's made Durant so effective and successful is his frame. He's too tall and long for most wings and he's too agile and athletic for most seven-footers, like himself.
He's wiry and skinny.
And he can shoot over practically anyone.
However, the future NBA Hall of Famer, has questioned his physique, as he told Bobbi Althoff.
"I've been depressed before. Like once.
I was insecure about how I looked. Like, it was crazy.
I don't know. It just hit me all at one time."
Althoff questioned Durant about the time frame.
"This was like six years ago."
Based on Durant's response, he had already won two championships, two Finals MVPs, and four scoring titles.
Durant explained how he was able to overcome his inner battle.
"I snapped out of it because it was stupid to even care."
Durant stated exactly what concerned him about his build.
"Maybe I was too tall. Maybe I was too skinny.
I just felt like I stood out for no reason. But now I've learned to accept it."
This was a rather candid interview from Durant and outlines the importance of mental health even further.
A person as successful as Durant, who'd already been a surefire Hall of Famer by the time he began to question his look and grow insecure about his life build.
It just goes to show that athletes are regular, everyday people off the court.
Some view them as superstars because of what they do on the playing surface. Others view them as entertainers based on their ability to put on a show -- proving themselves beyond worth the price of admission.
But let this be yet another lesson that even the superstars and elite athletes have some of the same everyday struggles outside of the playing surface as you and I.
In case you didn't already realize that. Kudos to Durant for opening up about his mental health battles.
Sometimes it's bigger than basketball.