Rockets' Kevin Durant Partners with Texas for Exclusive KD 19 Colorway

Kevin Durant's affinity for the University of Texas has been made clear. The Longhorns receive custom burnt orange colorways for each of his shoes.

Regardless of the shoe. Durant has gone into detail about the business partnership he aspires to have with the University of Texas.

"At some point under the KD brand, I wanna have a bigger imprint at the University of Texas."

Durant's 'KD 4' University of Texas colorway has gotten retroed by Nike, along with several other colorways of the same shoe, back in 2024. Durant believes the 'KD 6' is the best shoe in his entire collection and one of the best colorways of his entire collection is the Longhorns' colorway of that particular shoe.

The shoe is also getting retroed in December 2026 and features an ensemble of colors, including orange Hyperfuse, black Hyperfuse and glow in the dark Green Glow.

As it pertains to Durant, he has been wearing the 'KD 18' all throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. With the playoffs nearing, however, Durant has started rocking the 'KD 19' shoe.

In the Rockets' first game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Durant sported the University Red colorway of the shoe. In Houston's second game against the Lakers, Durant wore an all yellow colorway of the shoe.

Durant and Nike have partnered to release a Texas Orange colorway of the shoe to grant to the Longhorns, with the shoe including an all orange patent leather coat on the exterior.

Durant was wearing the colorway during Houston's match against the Miami Heat on Saturday. The Longhorns will surely be wearing the colorway throughout March Madness, on both the men and women's side.

On the women's side, Lady Longhorns forward Madison Booker donned the orange 'KD 19' shoe during the Longhorns' 87-45 victory over Missouri State on Friday night.

Booker was enthusiastic about the opportunity to wear Durant's shoes.

"I really can't put it into words but it still feels surreal to wear my favorite player's shoes. Honestly, it's still surreal. I can't believe that happened. I'm just happy to represent the brand now."

Durant and Nike reached an NIL deal with Texas earlier this month, paving the way for Booker to get a player exclusive colorway and rock the sneakers. Durant expressed his thoughts on the 'KD 19' shoe as a whole.

"With the KD19, I wanted everyone who put it on to have the confidence to hit that big shot when you need to. This shoe allows you to get in your rhythm, get to your spot, and knock it down."

Thus far, we've seen three colorways of the shoe, in total.