Rockets Expected to Pursue Another Superstar This Summer

Last offseason, the Houston Rockets pulled off the blockbuster trade of the offseason, by adding Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. The fascinating aspect of the move is that Houston didn't have to part with as significant of a haul as one would expect for Durant.

The Suns were desperate to hit the reset button and had missed the postseason in Durant's third season in the desert. They had also gotten swept in the first round of the postseason in Durant's second season with the team.

The Suns knew they needed to make a change. But Durant's age (36-years-old at the time of the move) limited their options, as it pertains to fetching a gargantuan package. Not to mention Durant's contract situation at the time, as he had just one year remaining on his deal.

Furthermore, it was known that the Suns were looking to move Durant. Once it gets out that a team is actively looking to part with a player, the value of that player is somewhat tanked, because teams know that you no longer want that asset and would likely be willing to take less than the full worth and value, for the sake of cleaning the deck and wiping the slate clean.

The Rockets ultimately moved Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and five second-round draft picks. The Rockets immediately signed Durant to a two-year contract extension after the execution of the trade.

The pairing was about as successful as one could have imagined on the court, especially considering the fact that Houston would see table-setting point guard Fred VanVleet miss the entire season due to an ACL tear.

Durant helped carry the Rockets to a 52-30 record, which was identical to their finish in 2024-25, and averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, while shooting 52 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from deep, 87.4 percent from the foul line, 58.8 percent effective shooting and 64.1 percent true shooting.

Durant also finished sixth in 30-point games, while playing the second most minutes in the league, behind only Rockets wing Amen Thompson. However, when the playoffs rolled around, injuries caught up to Durant, as well, limiting him to just one game during Houston's opening round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Houston's young core, compromised of Alperen Sengun, Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard were outmatched against a Lakers team that was playing without Luka Doncic for the entire series and Austin Reaves for less than half of the series.

Which sets the stage for an interesting offseason for Houston's brass. And according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports, the Rockets are expected to pursue another high-profile superstar player this summer.

"If the Rockets decide to chase another star-level talent this summer — like so many rival executives believe they will — they are well positioned to do so."

The Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo throughout the season, with many believing a deal centered around Sengun, Smith and draft picks could be enough to fetch the NBA champion and two-time MVP.

Houston will certainly be looking to maximize the next two years of their union with Durant, so Iko's report isn't exactly a surprise. However, they'll need to balance the development and continuity of their young core, as well.