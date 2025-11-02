Rockets' Kevin Durant Still 'Can't Believe' Alperen Sengun's Skill Level
Kevin Durant has eclipsed virtually every milestone in his basketball life. He's quite literally checked off every box.
He's won multiple championships, won Finals MVPs, won scoring titles, and is a lock for the Hall of Fame.
He's also cemented himself as one of the game's greatest players of all-time.
But he hasn't quite landed a basketball home. When people think of him, there's not quite a specific team that comes to mind.
The closest example is the Oklahoma City Thunder but his exit was unceremonious, to put it politely. And he played there so long ago.
The Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Phoenix Suns were essentially all short-term pit stops.
Durant has had legendary teammates, especially at the guard position. Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving -- all players who have either won MVPs or championships.
Even Devin Booker is a four-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA member.
However, Durant has never played alongside an uber-skilled center like Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun.
Durant even said as much on social media.
"Brother, can’t believe it lol. Sometimes I’m surprised I’m that open and start brickin…28 just sees everything."
Durant continued, stating why the league should be worried about the duo.
"Exactly, we’re still figuring things out too."
Durant's transition to this Rockets team has been seamless. He's averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 52.2 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three, 84.6 percent from the foul line, and 65.4 percent true shooting through four games.
The unexpected wrinkle has been the fact that Sengun has started to draw double teams, leaving Durant open. It was assumed that it would be the other way around, with Durant double teamed and Sengun left open.
Sengun can do a little bit of everything, however, which makes life easy for his teammates. He's a mismatch in the post on a nightly basis and can always find open teammates.
There's a reason for the constant comparisons to Nikola Jokic.
The two-man action between Durant and Sengun has proven difficult for opponents to stop and is a large reason for the Rockets' top-ranked offensive attack thus far.
Prior to the season, Durant made it clear that he didn’t want to stifle the growth of the Rockets' youngsters, nor did he want to steal looks and shots from his teammates and he's held true to that.
Durant is only averaging 16.8 shots per contest, which is his fewest since the 2016-17 season -- his first with the Warriors.