Rockets' Kevin Durant Wants Texans to Reach Super Bowl

The Houston Rockets are in a slump. They have the look of a play-in tournament team.

And based on their record and conference standing (23-15 and sixth in the Western Conference), they may find themselves in the play-in tournament.

Although it’s still early in the season.

We still have three more months left in the season.

The Rockets technically haven’t even played half of their season yet.

There’s time to turn things around. Although for the Rockets, it’s as simple as making wide open shots.

And beating opponents that they’re expected to beat.

Like the Sacramento Kings (regardless of where they have to lodge the night before).

And Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks,

The Rockets have lost to many of these teams multiple times.

Which is a sign of hope.

Things are never really as bad as they seem.

Talent and good coaching is usually half of the battle.

Especially when a team is driven mainly by defensive effort and focus.

Although this year’s Rockets hasn’t been as sharp there, ranking 10th on the season and 19th in the month of January.

The Rockets could learn a thing or two from the nearby Houston Texans, who dominate teams defensively, which has carried them to the Divisional Round of the postseason, where they face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Rockets superstar forward Kevin Durant has been paying attention to the Texans, as he explained on the Up and Adams show.

“Oh yeah, yeah. For sure. It’s been fun watching them play. And then the city is excited around this time. Playoff football and they’re out there defensively, just setting the tone. And people love defense, man.

They’re going out there and getting points on the defensive side of the ball. And the offense is out there clicking.

That was a dominant playoff game, 30-6.”

Durant was referring to the Texans’ 30-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild card round.

The Rockets’ leading scorer explained that the Texans could very well go all the way.

“I mean. Football, man. It’s any given Sunday, man. You don’t know. It’s tough.

Every team that’s around, as you advance, get pretty much equal in talent, coaching. So it’s really about who wants it more. Who is going to make the extra plays. That’s why football is such a great sport, man.

You never know around this time. Anybody can go on a run. I’ve seen a couple of teams with good momentum.”

Lastly, the surefire 2026 All-Star selected the Texans as his dream Super Bowl pick.

“I’m gonna go Rams-Texans. I’d love to see CJ Stroud in the big game.

That defense and DeMeco Ryans, I wanna see that. I just wanna see what Houston is gonna look like, when they make it to the Super Bowl.“

As for the Rockets, they face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second leg of their back to back game and face off against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.