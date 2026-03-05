Rockets Land Offensive-Minded Big Ten Wing in Latest Mock Draft

The Houston Rockets have amassed a considerable amount of talent over the last handful of years. General Manager Rafael Stone has stockpiled the treasure chest with young assets, which is a complete reversal of Houston’s state of affairs just six years ago, when Stone first landed the job in the Rockets' big chair.

That accumulation of difference makers can directly be tied to the NBA Draft, which is paramount when a team undergoes a rebuild, of sorts. Hitting on your draft picks is the quickest way to go from bottom-feeders to the top of the conference.

Regardless of whether a team owns their own lottery-destined picks or another team's draft capital.

The Rockets have risen to prominence with largely homegrown talent. Tari Eason, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard were all drafted by the franchise.

Houston can continue to leverage the draft to add to their existing core and/or surround them with role players. The latest mock draft by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has the Rockets getting Nick Martinelli with the 54th pick in the second round.

Martellini is a 6-foot-7 wing who can flat out score the ball. In just his first season as a starter for the Northwestern Wildcats, he set the school's scoring record, averaging 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

This season, Martellini has been even better, averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists. His scoring efficiency has been much better, as he's shooting 50.2 percent from the field, 42.2 percent from long-range and 80.5 percent from the foul line.

Martellini doesn't bring much playmaking or defense into the equation but the Rockets could use an additional scoring wing. Most of the wings on the Rockets' roster are defensive-leaning, between Thompson and Eason.

Dorian Finney-Smith has the 3-and-D profile and archetype, but he hasn't displayed much of either this season, due to injury.

As it pertains to Martinelli, the real question is whether Rockets coach Ime Udoka would actually play him.

Martinelli would be a steal in the second round for the Rockets, without question. Earlier in the week, he was named the NCAA March Madness Player of the Week, after helping Northwestern reel off victories over Oregon and Indiana.

He's also leading the Big Ten in scoring for his second straight season and ranks sixth nationally. He's shown a big of a clutch gene in the second half, of late, scoring 35 points on 16-of-22 in both victories in the latter half.