Rockets Learning How To Win Without Kevin Durant

The Houston Rockets have won two-straight games against teams that should be a factor in the Western Conference playoffs, taking victories against the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors.

The biggest part of their victories was the fact the Rockets took care of both teams without the services of Hall-of-Fame scorer Kevin Durant.

The Rockets had struggled to win against fellow conference contenders leading into these contests, even with Durant. Winning both was a major statement for the team as they look to settle into their roles.

Alperen Sengun is clearly the team's top option regardless of who is on the court. He is counted on to do a lot for the offense, even tasked with creating open shots for Durant.

Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard get open looks from the outside from Sengun's gravity, and he is able to create those opportunities even when Durant isn't in the game.

It helps that Smith Jr. and Sheppard are hitting their shots at a high level and helping Sengun add to his assist totals in the early part of the season. They have helped create offense even as the team's most natural scorer missed games due to personal reasons.

Sheppard has been a big reason why the Rockets haven't missed Durant too much during his short break.

Sheppard's development has been a major storyline surrounding the Rockets all season. His promise is starting to culminate in some big performances offensively, finding his spots to score and creating off-the-dribble. He is still developing as a playmaker for his teammates, but his ability to score efficiently has drastically changed Houston's offense.

Amen Thompson has benefitted from Sheppard's rise, taking away some of his responsibility as a lead ball handler.

Thompson is already comfortable as an off-ball guard, occupying the dunker's spot near the rim, and taking off towards the rim on quick moves when he does have the ball in his hands. He's grown in confidence on-ball throughout the season, but he isn't quite at a point to lead the offense consistently.

One factor that stays the same regardless of who is on the court is the Rockets' elite rebounding.

Even without Steven Adams, rebounding was a major reason Houston won without Durant. Clint Capela had a few decent games, recovering from a tough start to the season as the team's third big man in the middle.

The Rockets proved that they can at least compete when Durant isn't on the floor. Fortunately for Houston, they won't have to play without Durant for long. However, it could serve them to be prepared to compete without him for whatever future situation they might encounter.