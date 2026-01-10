Rockets Linked to Bulls Ayo Dosunmu Once Again

The Houston Rockets were everyone's pick to make a splash move at the guard position. Especially early in the season.

Well, really all throughout the season.

The calculus was that the Rockets' key guard, Fred VanVleet, was expected to be out of commission for a considerable amount of time.

Yet, the Rockets seem perfectly fine with the construction of their roster.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Rockets resisted the urge to make a splash move.

They don't even appear to be tempted. We haven't heard about the Rockets' brass even calling to check in on the top available guards.

Not even James Harden, a franchise legend. Trae Young just got dealt to the Washington Wizards and we didn't hear a peep about any interest by the Rockets.

If the Rockets do, in fact, make a move for a guard, it'll be a low-profile move.

That much seems clear.

They're always in the market for a player capable of being a key piece, who can also be had for cheap.

Think Steven Adams, who they acquired for three second-round draft picks and Victor Oladipo as salary filler two years ago.

Adams is arguably the key to Houston's third-ranked offensive attack, which is predicated on getting offensive rebounds --a skill that he's statistically one of the best ever at.

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Rockets could strike up a deal with the Chicago Bulls, in theory, for Ayo Dosunmu, who fits the criteria of a lower-profile guard who could be had for a low cost.

Quinn explained.

"Maybe there's a trade involving Finney-Smith. Something could be worked out with Chicago involving impending free agent Ayo Dosunmu to give Houston an extra usable guard. The Bulls badly need wing defenders, and the Rockets have draft picks to spare (though Dosunmu would only merit second-rounders)."

To be clear, Quinn was throwing out a hypothetical.

But it's not the first time this season that we've seen a link between the Rockets and the Bulls guard.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic previously cited Dosunmu as a fit for Houston's system and style of play.

Dosunmu has scored in double figures for seven consecutive games for the Bulls, while averaging 18 points per contest in the New Year.

On the season, he's shooting 50.8 percent from the floor, 44.1 percent from three and 86.1 percent from the foul line.

Finney-Smith has returned from his injury to his lower extremities also, although he's clearly still rounding into basketball shape.

Maybe Quinn is onto something.