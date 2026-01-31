Rockets Look to Even This Season's I-45 Rivalry Series vs. Mavericks

As good as the Houston Rockets have looked for the majority of the 2025-26 season, they have struggled mightily against their in-state rival, the Dallas Mavericks. Houston has faced Dallas three times thus far, once in the Toyota Center and twice at the American Airlines Center, for a 1-2 record in the series.

The Rockets first faced the Mavericks on Nov. 3, notching a 110-102 victory at home. The game was dominated by the supporting cast for both teams, as PJ Washington led Dallas with 29 points and 12 rebounds. With Anthony Davis out, rookie sensation Cooper Flagg struggled to find opportunities.

On the Rockets' end, Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun combined for 53 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Despite the rest of the team shot 39.2% from the field, the two young stars led the way for a balanced scoring night for Houston. The home team managed to close the fourth quarter with 29 points, allowing just 47 from the Mavericks in the second half.

Unfortunately, the next two matchups would not go the Rockets' way. The two faced off again on Dec. 6 in Dallas, and the Mavericks would walk away with a comfortable 122-109 win. It's worth noting that this was around the time Houston started to struggle, as they'd go 10-11 Dec. 1 to Jan. 15.

Houston failed to get much production from Sengun and Thompson despite Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. combining for 49 points. With Davis healthy, the Rockets allowed 74 points in the paint, as the star big man put up 29 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Not long after, Houston suffered another loss in Dallas on Jan. 3, 110-104. Davis once again dominated with 26 points and 12 rebounds, while Durant was the only efficient contributor for the road team. The 37-year-old notched 34 points, five rebounds and seven assists, but it wasn't nearly enough.

The Rockets, as they had been in the heat of their shortcomings, sputtered in the middle of the game, combining for just 44 points in the second and third quarters. Meanwhile, the Mavericks once again had a field day inside the arc, scoring 66 paint points.

Fast forward to now, the Rockets have won seven of their last 10 games, and will face the Mavericks at home tonight. With the trade deadline approaching, shakeups to the rotation could be in the cards, but for now, Houston has given Durant enough support on both ends of the floor to find a rhythm.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks have lost three straight and will likely be at the back of the lottery standings if they fail to make the Play-In Tournament. They have a bright future in the form of Flagg, but this season has been lost for some time.

In this edition of the I-45 Rivalry, Houston looks to take advantage of a struggling Dallas squad that has managed to win two of its three previous matchups in the season series. If the Rockets can notch their eighth win in 11 games, it would improve their odds at a top-four seed in the Western Conference.