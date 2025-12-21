Rockets Get Forward Off Injury Report for Kings Matchup

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Sacramento Kings, looking to earn their second-straight win, this time on the latter half of a back-to-back.

Houston is desperate to find positive momentum, going 2-3 in their last five. They've taken down the Nuggets and Clippers, though losses against the Mavericks, Nuggets and Pelicans haven't helped their mid-season standing.

On Saturday evening, the team was finally able to exorcise some big-game demons, taking down Nikola Jokic and co., 115-101, in an all-around effort. Superstar Kevin Durant was the leading scorer on the night with 31 points on 5-for-6 3-point shooting, and backup guard Reed Sheppard saw one of the best performances of his young career off the bench, adding 28 points, six assists and three steals.

The Rockets have fallen all the way to fifth in the West standings, making each game all the more important.

Houston has already bested Sacramento once this season, though the injury report is sure to play a factor. Here are the Rockets and Kings injury reports ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle surgery

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL

Sacramento Kings injuries:

Devin Carter — Out: G League

Drew Eubanks — Out: Left thumb fracture

Zach LaVine — Out: Left ankle soreness

Doug McDermott — Questionable: Left knee soreness

Daeqwon Plowden — Out: G League

Domantas Sabonis — Out: Left knee

Isaiah Stevens — Out: G League

Houston sees one of its healthiest injury reports of the season, with just two players on the list, neither of which have played for the team all season.

Fred VanVleet isn’t likely to make a return this year after suffering an ACL tear in an offseason workout. The late-game Houston offense hasn’t looked the same in his absence, desperately missing his scoring punch, handling and facilitating, and defense in the backcourt.

Dorian Finney-Smith has yet to make his Rockets’ debut this season after signing with the team in free agency, though he’s reportedly trending toward an early 2026 debut. Houston could certainly use his shooting and defense on the wing.

The Kings will be without several notable players, including former All-Star Domantas Sabonis, as well as top scorer Zach LaVine. Sacramento will be without Devin Carter, Daeqwon Plowden and Isaiah Stevens due to G League assignment, as well as Drew Eubanks and Doug McDermott due to respective injuries.

The Rockets and Kings tip off at 9 p.m. CT.