Rockets Make Potential Mistake in Latest Mock Trade with Heat

In the months leading up to the trade deadline, we’d heard a good amount about the Houston Rockets being buyers on the trade market. Everyone assumed the Rockets would be seriously looking into adding a guard.

Yet they didn’t. Could that be changing this summer? According to Greg Swartz of the Bleacher Report’s latest mock trade, the Rockets could look to land Tyler Herro this summer from the Miami Heat.

“Guard play has plagued the Rockets all season. This is a team that should look for a new starter in the backcourt this summer, even if Fred VanVleet returns from a torn ACL.”

Swartz continued, explaining why the Rockets should look to make a move for Herro.

“Herro, 26, is averaging 22.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and is shooting a career-high 40.2 percent from three this season. He's turning the ball over just 1.9 times a game, key for a team that ranks 28th overall in turnover ratio.”

All told, Swartz deal has Houston parting with Jabari Smith and Reed Sheppard, in exchange for Tyler Herro and the projected 18th pick in this year’s draft.

First off, the Rockets should not do this deal. Or anything close to it.

Reed Sheppard and Herro are the same type of player. Herro is just in year seven, while Sheppard is in year two.

Herro also has more of a green light than Sheppard, shooting 15.9 shots per game, while playing 30.6 minutes per contest. Sheppard is taking 11.5 shots per night and hasn’t received consistent playing time all season.

He’s also been used largely as an off-ball scorer. Herro has been entrusted with much more decision-making responsibility.

In Herro’s second season, he had a near identical average as Sheppard this year, to the tune of 15.1 points, five rebounds, 3.4 assists, 43.9 percent from the field, 36 percent from deep on 5.5 attempts, 80.3 percent from the foul line, 51.6 percent effective shooting and 54.3 percent true shooting.

Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 42.9 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from deep on 6.8 attempts, 79.7 percent from the foul line, 54.3 percent effective shooting and 55.9 percent true shooting.

Sheppard is also on a rookie deal for two more seasons. Herro has just one season left on the four-year $120 million extension that he signed with the Heat.

Not to mention that the Rockets are giving up Jabari Smith Jr. here in this deal (largely for salary matching purposes). Even if they net a first-round pick, it’s projected to be a non-lottery pick.

And it’s not like the Rockets are starving for draft picks. This deal just gets worse and worse when you pop the hood open and/or peel the onion back.