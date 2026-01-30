Rockets' Most Valuable Draft Capital Ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Houston Rockets have been active in talking to teams around the league. They're in the market for a deal that could swing their season, most notably having a weakness at the point guard position.

Houston has reported interest in players such as Coby White (Chicago Bulls) and Jose Alvarado (New Orleans Pelicans). Depending on the magnitude of a deal, the Rockets could end up moving draft capital along with players to put something through.

While Houston is in win-now mode with the arrival of Kevin Durant, it's important to maintain somewhat of a future despite going all in on title contention. In the past, organizations have sold boatloads of draft capital only to see the other team walk away with a brighter future and a roadmap to success. The Rockets were actually one of these teams after trading James Harden in 2021.

So, when looking at Houston's draft stash, which picks are the most valuable? Many trades over the last few years have given the organization selections that could be extremely high down the road.

3. 2029 first-round swap (via DAL or PHX)

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are in two very different situations right now. The Suns, while expected to be in the lottery before this season, have exceeded expectations with a 28-19 record, on the brink of the playoffs.

Former Rocket Dillon Brooks has helped revitalize the team alongside Devin Booker, who was rumored to be moved before this outburst from Phoenix.

As for the Mavericks, they have a foundation for success in the form of Cooper Flagg, but they could be in for trouble down the road if Anthony Davis isn't moved soon. Dallas could get back into the postseason picture with Flagg's development, but this selection could be underrated by the end of the decade, given that the Rockets get the highest spot of the two teams.

This could be a pick that Houston uses in a high-risk, high-upside move. It's one of those selections that the organization would be more likely to part with for the right piece to improve the rotation now.

2. 2027 first-round pick (via PHX)

Before the Suns rose to playoff contention this season, their 2027 first-round pick was viewed as the most valuable for Houston. Now, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, but the selection is still likely to convey significant talent.

Phoenix could be more prone to keep this core together with its current success, which means a pick that was once expected to be in the high lottery amid Booker trade rumors is more likely to fall. Sill the Rockets have great value in the Suns' 2027 first-rounder. Who knows where they'll be in over a year from now?

1. 2027 first-round swap (via BKN)

This isn't talked about enough. The Nets, who are expected to remain toward the bottom of the NBA for the next few years as they navigate the early stages of a rebuild, will swap their 2027 first-round pick with the Rockets. This is as good as it gets for a win-now team having insurance in the form of draft capital.

It's not irrational to think that Houston could end up with the No. 1 selection in a year and a half.

This is a selection that Houston absolutely needs to hang onto unless a generational superstar becomes available. Would that Giannis Antetokounmpo, amid reports of his expected departure from the Milwaukee Bucks? Perhaps.

However, the Rockets should be more inclined to keep this pick in the back pocket. Unless things go south for them and Brooklyn makes an unbelievable turnaround, they'll have a high draft selection in 2027.