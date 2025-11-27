Rockets Must Issue Heavy Dose of Double-Big Lineup Against Warriors

In Game 6 of last year's epic first-round series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors, the Rockets had the chance to force a Game 7 and get one step closer to mounting a 3-1 comeback. They did, and one particular strategy from Ime Udoka resulted in a victory to tie it up, 3-3.

Alperen Sengun was one of Houston's best offensive weapons, putting up 21 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals. However, the Rockets got everything out of him due to his pairing with fellow big man Steven Adams.

Adams finished Game 6 with 17 points and five rebounds off the bench, as the Warriors had no choice but to foul him and send him to the free-throw line.

All of last season, Ime Udoka experimented with a double-big lineup featuring Sengun and Adams, and it proved to be a major positive. Against an undersized Warriors team, Houston nearly won the series because of it, but the Rockets faltered in Game 7 at home.

Now, Houston is set to face its eliminator on Wednesday for the first time in that series. The Rockets reloaded in the offseason, but Adams (ankle), Kevin Durant (family matter), Tari Eason (oblique), Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Fred VanVleet (ACL) will all be out.

The Rockets will be without the center who helped them take advantage of the Warriors, but luckily for them, Clint Capela is a similar big man who can step up in Adams' place. In his second stint with the team, Capela has receive sparing minutes, but is a positive when on the floor due to his rebounding and paint defense.

well sheeesh WELCOME BACK CLINT 💥 pic.twitter.com/E2lCcrEcBg — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 7, 2025

The 31-year-old is averaging 3.3 points and 4.2 rebounds this season, but his boards increase when given more time. Udoka is expected to look to more reserves with so much of rotation sidelined.

The Warriors were expected to get more height in the offseason, but are still severely undersized, even with Al Horford, who is injured due to sciatica. Draymond Green is probably, but Golden State has rarely started Quentin Post, opting for small ball. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III have given the team most of its production, while the rest of the rotation has struggled.

The Rockets have something to prove in Wednesday's NBA Cup match, but they also have a major advantage in the height department. That should benefit them on both sides of the ball.