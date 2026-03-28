On Friday night, the Houston Rockets got a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, as the Rockets won their 44th game of the season by a margin of 119-109. The Rockets are permanently ingrained at sixth in the Western Conference, seemingly, with nine games remaining in the 2025-26 season.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has reaped the reward of a patient rebuild and certainly has to be excited about a second consecutive postseason appearance in as many years. Fertitta has stamped his imprint on Houston sports, across the board, especially of late.

Fertitta's alma mater, the University of Houston Cougars, have also experienced a great deal of success, having made the NCAA tournament for nine consecutive seasons and even reached the national championship game last season. The Cougars didn't have as much success this season, losing in the Regional Semifinal to Illinois, by a 65-55 score.

Fertitta's latest victory comes by way of the WNBA, as the purchase of the Connecticut Sun was officially completed. The team will be renamed the Houston Comets, with the first season expected to be in 2027.

Fertitta's agreement with the WNBA is worth $300 million, in total. The Sun played in Connecticut for 25 years, and will leave a loyal fanbase heartbroken and especially disappointed with the manner in which the franchise was passed on to the Rockets owner.

If you'll recall, Boston Celtics owner Stephen Pagliuca offered $325 million and was willing to spend an additional $100 million on a new practice facility and relocation of the franchise to Boston.

The WNBA intervened and put a stop to the deal. Fertitta had been seeking to get a team for years and had legitimately waited his turn.

Houston sports fans have been without a WNBA team since 2008, when the Comets ceased operations following the purchase of the team by Hilton Koch, the successful Houston-based furniture businessman. Koch had purchased the team from long-time Rockets owner Les Alexander but began losing profits, up to the amount of four million. Roughly two years after his purchase of the team, the WNBA opted to fold the franchise altogether.

During the Comets' first four years of existence, they won four consecutive WNBA championships, which is a claim that no other sports team can make. Former Rockets General Manager Carroll Dawson was the architect of those Comets' teams, pulling double duty as Rockets' GM and Comets GM.

The Comets' return has been a long time coming.