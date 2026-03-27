Rockets See Short Injury Report Ahead of Undermanned Grizzlies Tilt

The Houston Rockets take on the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, needing a win as they fall behind in the Western Conference standings.

On Wednesday, the Rockets suffered one of their most crucial losses of the season, collapsing in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who grabbed a 110-108 win in the final seconds. With that, Minnesota officially grabbed the tie-breaker, sending Houston to the No. 6 seed in the process.

The Rockets have been scrambling for the better part of a month now, dropping games to both middling and top-tier teams. Where they were once in the hunt for the West's No. 3 seed, they're now trying simply to re-crawl past the Nuggets and Timberwolves at No. 4 and 5, respectively.

Tonight's game against the Grizzlies should be a manageable one, though Houston hasn't inspired much confidence even in these lately.

As always, the injury report is sure to play a large factor in tonight's game, having hampered both teams all season long. Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Grizzlies ahead of tonight's game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Memphis Grizzlies injuries:

Santi Aldama — Out: Right knee surgery recovery

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — Out: Right fifth finger surgery recovery

Brandon Clarke — Out: Right calf strain

Zach Edey — Out: Left ankle and elbow surgery recovery

Ty Jerome — Out: Left ankle sprain

Jahmai Mashack — Doubtful: Left ankle sprain (nasal fracture)

Ja Morant — Out: Left elbow UCL sprain

Scotty Pippen Jr. — Out: Right great toe surgery recovery

Jaylen Wells — Out: Right great toe soreness

The Rockets get a clean injury report, all things considered, with one player out due to G League assignment and two others out for the season.

Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams have been obviously big hits to the team’s starting lineup and rotation, though Houston has now had to weather the storm for months.

The Grizzlies have been among the more injured teams on the entire season, listing a swath of starters and contributors each night. They list nine players against Houston, eight of which are officially ruled out and one of which is doubtful.

Most of its starting lineup and rotation is out tonight, with Jamai Mashack as the lone doubtful designation.

The Rockets and Grizzlies tip off at 7 p.m. CT from FedExForum in Memphis, TN.