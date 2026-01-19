Rockets Received Calls on Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith, Clint Capela

The NBA trade deadline is February 5th. Contending teams will be scouring the market, in hopes of identifying reinforcements and/or roster improvements.

The Houston Rockets have reportedly been the apple of team's eye, especially as it pertains to Houston's wing depth, according to Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

Fourth-year wing Tari Eason has been the subject of several inquires around the league.

Eason was seemingly the only player that didn't receive a new deal last summer.

The Rockets reportedly offered Eason $100 million with an injury guarantee, but he turned it down.

He's been in and out of the lineup this season, due to injury, which has been the story of his career.

All told, Eason has missed 18 games this season and 103 total games through four seasons.

He's been inserted into Houston's starting lineup and was a starter prior to his most recent ankle injury, which has him sidelined at the moment.

On the season, he's averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 46.9 percent from three.

Iko notes that the league-wide interest in Eason was especially high prior to his insertion into the starting lineup.

Finney-Smith has also been a player that has garnered interest.

The Rockets signed the two-way wing in the summer to help replace the defense and shooting lost from Dillon Brooks in last summer's trade with the Phoenix Suns.

Finney-Smith made his debut for the Rockets and return from injury in December, after missing the team's first 27 games.

His defense has been as advertised, as he has good defensive fundamentals and instincts.

His shot is still.....a work in progress. He's shooting 25.9 percent from deep and 20 percent on twos.

Finney-Smith is on a four-year deal worth $52.7 million.

Clint Capela has also been the subject of trade inquiries.

The Rockets signed him to a $21 million deal over three years.

Houston has center depth, with Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. Although Adams has a history of leg injuries, promoting Rockets coach Ime Udoka to rest him on back-to-back games.

Capela hasn't been the same player, as his mobility is far from what it previously was in the past.

But teams are always looking for bigs and size.