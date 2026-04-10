Rockets Reserve Forward Explains Value of Veterans in Today's League

This year’s Houston Rockets team has the perfect blend of youth and experience. Well, this iteration, even.

It wasn’t always like that. In fact, just a handful of years ago, the Rockets mirrored an AAU team – loaded with talent and potential but lacking discipline, structure and professionalism. The Rockets underwent an organic rebuild (or tank, as some have coined it) and loaded up on top-end talent by way of the NBA Draft.

The franchise nabbed Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard all through the draft. Which is a lesson in how to rebuild and/or strike gold through the draft. Some teams have never been able to amass that amount of talent, even when selecting first overall and having access to the top player in the class.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka identified a clear need for veterans to teach and/or show Houston’s young guns how to be consummate professionals, both on and off the court, upon his hire in 2023. The Rockets also sought to add players with NBA championship experience, who are the best illustration of how to go about life in the NBA.

They’ve seen the highest of highs. Houston added Fred VanVleet, Jeff Green, Dillon Brooks, Jock Landale, and Aaron Holiday all in the same offseason. And that doesn’t include Reggie Bullock, who was added via buyout.

Most of those players remained on the roster for multiple seasons, with the exception of Bullock. Several of the others remain on the roster, to this day, including VanVleet, Holiday and Green, even though the young Rockets have gained a wealth of experience, including even a postseason appearance in 2025.

One of the aforementioned veterans, Jeff Green, conducted an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, to discuss a range of things, including the value of his role as an elder statesman and senior voice in the locker room, while sharing his thoughts on his experience with the Rockets.

“Awesome. It’s been awesome. I’ve had the opportunity to have some great vets in my time. They taught me a lot and they gave me a lot of knowledge on how to grow in this league so it’s my duty and my job now to pass those teachings along to the young guys that we have now so I’m in that position now.”

Green also explained his thought process on his post-playing career, as his time on the court nears an end.

“My family is life after basketball. It’s life now, so I’m not too concerned about that. I’m a guy who tries to stay in the present. I have net worth and I’m in a position that if I stopped today I would be comfortable, but I’m staying in the present and when my time is done playing and ends with the team, the rest will handle itself.”

Green has stated that he’d like to play one more season after this one. To date, he holds career averages of 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 45 percent from the field, 33.7 percent from deep and 80.4 percent from the foul line. He also ranks within the top 40 in league history in games played.