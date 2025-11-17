Rockets' Reserves Could Be Due for Big Minutes Amid Tari Eason's Injury

Off to a hot start, the Houston Rockets have been playing elite basketball on both ends of the floor. They currently rank first in offensive rating and top 10 in defensive rating. However, that momentum could shift amid an injury to a key player.

While Houston's starters are fully healthy, Tari Eason, one of the first players off the bench, will be sidelined for four to six weeks with an oblique injury. Considering his defensive abilities and the Rockets' relatively thin backup group, this is a concerning loss for the team.

Eason was averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for Houston prior to the injury. In his absence, there are a few reserves who could be called upon to play rotation minutes.

The first name that comes to mind is Jae'Sean Tate. Early in his career, the 6-foot-8 forward was averaging double-digit points, playing at an efficient level during Houston's rebuild. However, he has slid back in the depth chart.

This is Tate's opportunity to prove he can be a contributor for a competitive team. The 30-year-old can fit into an offensive role, while rebounding and defending at a solid level on the other end.

If the Rockets turn to another reserve in Eason's absence, it will likely be Aaron Holiday. Although he's a six-foot guard, the veteran is capable of playing in Houston's system. Last season, he was called upon for some big minutes in the playoffs, mainly for defensive reasons.

Holiday has shot 42.1% from the field and 38.2% from three for his career, so there wouldn't be a concern for offensive efficiency. He also has experience with competitive teams, and if he takes advantage of an opportunity with the Rockets, they could reward him in the future amid injuries to not only Eason, but Fred VanVleet and Dorian Finney-Smith as well.

Despite the hot start, Houston's rotation is technically hindered. Outside of the starting lineup, the Rockets don't have many options with Eason now hurt. Reed Sheppard and Steven Adams have been the only other bench players averaging double-digit minutes.

If Houston decides to run a thin rotation and not give Tate and Holiday minutes, it will only put more wear and tear on the rotation players early in the season. It makes sense for Ime Udoka to see if the two can work in this updated system right now, as injury risk never takes a day off.