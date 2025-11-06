Rockets Rise in Latest NBA Power Rankings, With a Clear Top Newcomer
The Houston Rockets have the pieces to compete for a championship; it's just about honing that talent and taking advantage of opportunities. Through the first two weeks of the NBA season, they've done most of that.
A 0-2 start with a poor defensive rating posed some concern for Rockets fans. Never mind that it was against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Detroit Pistons, two contenders of their conferences. The expectations are higher than ever for Houston.
Well, the Rockets silenced the doubters, rattling off four straight wins headed into tonight's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. While the offense has remained elite, the defense has also begun to catch up. Houston owns the league's top offensive rating (123.2) while placing seventh in defensive rating (111.2).
For context, the Rockets finished fifth in defensive rating and 12th in offensive rating last season. They didn't just make the playoffs; they snatched up the No. 2 seed in a crowded Western Conference while reaching 52 wins.
Houston's hot start has been recognized as the fifth-best team in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings. Michael C. Wright listed Kevin Durant as the team's most impactful newcomer, for obvious reasons.
"Naturally, the arrival of Durant, one of the most gifted scorers of all time, would lead to an uptick in offensive production," Wright wrote. "With Durant leading the way, Houston averaged 127.8 points over its first five outings, the most through five games in Rockets history.
"Houston bounced back from a 0-2 start to outscore opponents by 75 points during a three-game winning streak after Monday's victory over Dallas. Durant (21 points) finished as the third-leading scorer as Alperen Sengun( 26) and Amen Thompson combined (27) for 53 points."
The Rockets rank behind the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Thunder at the top.
Durant does so much for Houston's offense, even without their floor general, Fred VanVleet, who suffered a torn ACL before the season started. The 37-year-old star opens up a new dimension for Ime Udoka, one centered around shot creation and gravitating the defense. Other young players don't bear so many responsibilities, but they can step up behind Durant.
The offensive efficiency may not last. It looks too good to be true, and we're only six games into the season. But it's a great sign for when the Rockets need to perform at their best in high-pressure situations, whether that be late in the regular season or the playoffs.