Underrated Players the Rockets Should Monitor in NBA Free Agency

The Houston Rockets are entering the offseason with plenty of questions. They had a disappointing 2026 playoffs that ended in the first round for the second straight year, despite high expectations with Kevin Durant on the roster. Even considering injury issues, Houston doesn't appear to be in title contention compared to these other teams.

The Rockets are in win-now mode with the arrival of Durant, but they'll have to worry about a few contracts this offseason. Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Tari Eason could land new deals or extensions, while Dorian Finney-Smith's salary is a major stain on Houston's books.

With this much uncertainty, Houston could part ways with some key pieces, resulting in new opportunities to improve/keep strong depth, with the goal of maximizing a 37-year-old Durant and this young core.

Even if it isn't a star, there are plenty of free agents who could be of use to the Rockets, including role players. Here are two underrated names they should consider signing:

Ayo Dosunmu, Minnesota Timberwolves

Houston had a golden opportunity to acquire Dosumnu at the trade deadline, but the Chicago Bulls sent him to Minnesota. The Rockets were probably hitting themselves over and over as the guard averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 50-43-93 shooting splits, notching a 25 and 43-point game in a single series.

But now the Timberwolves have to pay Dosumnu big money with a current payroll of $190 million for the 2026-27 season. It's slightly more than the Rockets, and Minnesota also has to worry about young pieces like Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark, plus potential extensions to stars.

If Houston lets Eason walk and restructures VanVleet's contract for the second year in a row, it could be able to land a major backcourt piece in Dosunmu while remaining comfortable financially. The question then becomes whether the Rockets would pay Eason, Dosunmu or both while considering VanVleet.

Quentin Grimes, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers traded Jared McCain at the 2026 deadline with Grimes' looming free agency in mind. Philadelphia should attempt to re-sign the sharpshooter after settling for the qualifying offer last summer.

However, the 76ers are paying Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe nearly $165 million next season, and still have to deal with Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andre Drummond entering free agency. Not to mention, Trendon Watford and Dominick Barlow have team options before the 2027 offseason.

The Rockets desperately need perimeter shooting after finishing 25th in three-pointers made per game this season. They need a high-motor guard like Grimes to knock down timely shots and play aggressive on the other end.