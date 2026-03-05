Rockets-Warriors Could Feature Barebones Lineups due to Injury Report
Houston is set to take on a longtime rival in Golden State tonight, though things could look a little different via the injury report.
The Rockets last took on the Wizards, getting back into the win column, and will especially need games like tonight's to hang onto the third seed in the Western Conference, with both Minnesota and Denver closing in.
The Rockets have the eleventh-hardest strength of schedule remaining this season, making games against middling teams must-win.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Thursday’s matchup:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery
Tristen Newton — Out: G League
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Illness
Jabari Smith Jr. — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Right knee sprain
Amen Thompson — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair
Golden State Warriors injuries:
Jimmy Butler III — Out: Right ACL surgery
Seth Curry — Out: Left sciatic nerve irritation
Stephen Curry — Out: Right patellofemoral pain syndrome
Moses Moody — Out: Right wrist sprain
Gary Payton II — Questionable: Left ankle impingement
Kristaps Porzingis — Out: General illness
Will Richard — Out: Right ankle sprain
The Rockets see one of their lengthiest injury reports of the season, with season-long listings in Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun, as well as a trio of questionable designations in three current starters.
All of Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson are listed as questionable to play due to respective illnesses or injuries, and would obviously be a big hit to the team’s chances at winning, even given Golden State’s own injury report. Sengun alone hurts the team plenty given his play-making in the absence of VanVleet.
Luckily for Houston, former Warriors’ forward Kevin Durant isn’t listed, averaging 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.
Also listed for Houston is Jae’Sean Tate, still dealing with a knee sprain.
The Warriors’ injury report is similarly long, with stars in Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler both out. The former is dealing with sciatic nerve irritation that has kept him out for several games now, and the latter is out for the season due to a torn ACL.
Also out for Golden State is center Kristaps Porzingis, and guards in Moses Moody and Will Richard. Gary Payton II is questionable to play tonight.
The Rockets and Warriors tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
