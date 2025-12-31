Rockets Stay Stagnant in Latest NBA Power Rankings Despite Winning Streak

The Houston Rockets are relieved to be ending 2025 on a high note, winning their last three games. However, many are still looking back on December's performance with concern.

After Monday night's 126-119 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Rockets will end what has been a strange month with a 7-6 record, 20-10 overall. About a week ago, the sentiment was a lot different from what it was at the beginning and end of December. From Dec. 6 to Dec. 23, Houston went 2-5.

The Rockets managed to finish December 17th in defensive rating (116.2), but were 23rd up until Christmas Day, having given up an average of nearly 118 points per game. It was a big reason why Houston suffered losses to the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and LA Clippers, the bottom three seeds in the Western Conference.

Despite them being released after the Rockets had already won two games before the win against Indiana, NBA.com's latest power rankings from John Schuhmann did not see them move up or down. Houston remained sixth in the league, one spot above the Minnesota Timberwolves and one under the Detroit Pistons.

"Houston is 18-2 (with 18 straight wins) when holding its opponent under 119 per 100, with the only two losses having come in October against the teams – Oklahoma City and Detroit – that rank first and second defensively," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Rockets are 2-1 without Alperen Sengun, who missed their win against the Cavs on Saturday. Steven Adams started in Sengun’s place and the Rockets have now outscored their opponents by an amazing 26.3 points per 100 possessions in Adams’ 245 minutes on the floor without Sengun."

Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith's returns have already affected the rotation in a positive way. Eason, especially, has been terrific on both ends of the floor, averaging 11.6 points, five rebounds and 1.6 steals on 53.5% shooting from the field and an impressive 42.1% shooting from three.

Finney-Smith hasn't been as impactful in his three games back, but it's worth noting that the Rockets are now 3-0 when he plays. The 3&D veteran has been on a heavy minutes restriction, but is still putting 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game with an average box plus-minus of +10.

If Houston can extend its winning ways into 2026, the mid-December woes will be completely forgotten. For now, the Rockets are trying to climb back into the top three of the Western Conference.