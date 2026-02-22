Rockets Facing Pivotal Point in Schedule with Postseason Around the Corner

The Houston Rockets have been a good team this season. Not great, not elite, but good.

Which is a major victory, considering Houston's misfortunes with untimely injuries this year. The team has been without Fred VanVleet all season, which has left them without a floor general, which has shown during many of Houston's offensive possessions.

Amen Thompson has been forced to play out of position, which has limited his effectiveness.

Reed Sheppard could easily solve that problem, if Ime Udoka would just trust him more, but I digress. Since that seemingly won't be happening any time soon.

Tari Eason has also missed over 20 games, while Dorian Finney-Smith -- Houston's replacement for Dillon Brooks -- missed extensive time this year.

Finney-Smith didn't even suit up until Christmas.

And Steven Adams, one of Houston's most important players, is out for the remainder of the season.

Yet and still, the Rockets find themselves exactly where they were one year ago, at the 54 game mark, with a record of 34-20.

They could be even better, especially looking at who Houston has lost to.

Houston Hasn't Fared Well Against Teams with Losing Records

The Rockets struggle against non-contending teams. At least, this season they have.

Houston has lost 11 games to teams below. 500. They'd easily have the league’s best record with 11 more wins.

The Rockets have lost two of their three games against the Sacramento Kings this season, two of four to the Dallas Mavericks, and suffered losses to all of the Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers.

Why is this a talking point, exactly?

Just take a look at Houston's upcoming schedule.

After Saturday's game against the New York Knicks, the Rockets have consecutive games against non-contending teams.

The Jazz and Kings are next on the schedule. Teams Houston has lost to. Four of Houston’s next seven games, in total, are against teams with losing records.

The Rockets will face the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers once more in the following week, after playing the Jazz and Kings.

That could, and should, give Houston a relatively easy opportunity for four more wins. At this point in the season, that's what the Rockets need. To stack wins.

Four more wins right now would have the Rockets on the cusp of the second seed in the conference, and the playoffs start in six weeks.

Every game will be important down the stretch, especially for seeding purposes. The Rockets will need to nab victories over non-contending teams. This next stretch will be pivotal.