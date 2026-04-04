The Houston Rockets extended their win streak to five games in a row after a 140-106 thrashing of the Utah Jazz at home in Toyota Center on Friday night. The Rockets improved to 48-29 on the season and now have a two-game lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves for fifth in the Western Conference.

It was the largest win of the season. The Rockets are now 35-5 when holding opponents to under 110 points. This was the fifth straight win over the Jazz at home and the third consecutive season series over Utah.

The Rockets once again had six players in double digits as well as 30 assists. Kevin Durant was the leading scorer with 25 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 8/12 shooting from the field. Amen Thompson was second with 21 and eight rebounds, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points.

Tari Eason was great off the bench with 16 points on 7/10 shooting along with seven rebounds. Alperen Sengun had 19. The Rockets shot 55 percent from the field overall and 15/32 (47%) from beyond the arc. The Jazz were just 5/27 from three in comparison.

Here are three takeaways from this comfortable win.

A Solid Start

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) handles the ball against Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

It was surprisingly close in the first quarter at 11-11 through the first five minutes. The Rockets then went on a 23-11 run the rest of the way. Eason and Clint Capela were great off the bench. Durant had a good first quarter as well. Capela's dunk was epic.

The Jazz were just 1/12 from three in the period while the Rockets were 4/5. Houston was able to go up 34-22 at the end of one.

Breakaway in the Second

The Rockets quickly expanded their lead as expected to as many as 23, and it was still a 19-point lead at the half. The Rockets led 69-50 thanks to three players in double digits.

Smith Jr. made eight straight points in the second quarter, including four 3-pointers in the first half. He put up 16 points while Durant was the leading scorer with 18 points.

It was the Thompson & Sengun show late in the second quarter. Thompson added 12 points. The Rockets shot 58% from the field at halftime.

Wrapped Up in the Third

The Rockets went on a late 12-0 scoring run in the third that effectively ended the game. Houston was able to rest their starters in the final frame. Reed Sheppard heated up from downtown and made three 3-pointers during the period as well. Thompson threw down a nice windmill dunk as well.

The bench unit got plenty of minutes the rest of the way, including Jeff Green and JD Davison. The Rockets were up by more than 30 during this time. The highest lead was 37.

Up next, the Rockets will go on their final road trip of the season and take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in the Bay Area as Stephen Curry makes his return.