Rockets' Tari Eason Ends Brutal Outside Shooting Drought

Prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, Tari Eason and the Houston Rockets were unable to reach an agreement on a rookie scale contract extension. This meant Eason was the only one of the Rockets' homegrown, young, prospects who didn't fetch an extension, when he became eligible.

At least first-round draft picks.

Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. all landed long-term deals. Houston offered Eason a $100 million contract offer, albeit non-guaranteed. The Rockets understandably wanted an injury guarantee, as Eason has missed an extensive amount of time, due to injury.

Eason was loaded and armed with motivation. The 2025-26 season was going to be an job interview for all 30 teams, giving him an opportunity to showcase his value, in hopes of landing a better deal in restricted free agency at the conclusion of the season.

Which the Rockets would've still been able to match. Eason was also slighted by ESPN's basketball panel of writers, as he was omitted from their Top 100 list, which is still an eye-opener, even six months later.

Eason's outside shooting was quite noteworthy. He led the league in 3-point shooting through the first 11 games, averaging 50.9 percent from deep.

That's quite the jump for a player who made 34 percent from long-range last season and in two of his first three seasons in the big leagues. Eason's bread and butter has always been his two-way ability, as he's been one of the league's best lockdown defenders.

Not to mention his hustle on every individual possession, diving after loose balls and fighting on the glass for offensive rebounds, to give the Rockets extra possessions.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka wouldn't commit to starting Eason, as he opted for the double big lineup with centers Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams. But even when he scrapped the jumbo lineup, Rockets wing Josh Okogie became the fifth starter, not Eason.

More motivation. Until Eason suffered a string of injuries. His outside shot had remained a tremendous boost for a Rockets team that ranks 27th in outside makes.

Then his outside shot just vanished. Completely. Like fell off the face of the Earth.

Eason couldn't throw a rock in the ocean. Or hit the side of a barnstock. So much that he started pressing, trying to get his groove back.

Eason went seven straight games of not making a three. If that's not bad enough, it gets worse.

Eason went scoreless from the outside in nine of 11 games and made just seven threes after the All-Star break, heading into last weekend, which covers a 15-game span. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he ended the drought, hitting one of his three outside shots and immediately pointed the skies after hitting the triple.

In the next game, against the Miami Heat, Eason hit another three, furthering himself from his outside shooting drought. Which comes at a perfect time, as the playoffs are nearing.

The Rockets are going to need that version of Eason. Even if not the 50 percent outside shooter that immersed early in the season.