Three Takeaways from the Rockets Second Half Blowout of the Hawks

The Houston Rockets desperately needed a win at home after back-to-back losses and they did so over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night in what turned into a rout in the second half. The Rockets won 117-95 and improved to 42-27 on the season.

Houston swept the season series 4-0 against Atlanta and ended the Hawks' 11-game win streak, which was the longest in the league entering the game. The Rockets handed them their first loss in one month and shot 50% from the field. Houston also was 47% from three and also won the rebounding battle by 14.

Here are three takeaways from this win.

Sheppard Finally in Starting Lineup

Mar 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

With Tari Eason’s immense struggles on offense and Reed Sheppard as a point guard that can spark scoring, coach Ime Udoka finally made the highly talked-about move and brought Sheppard into the starting lineup.

The second-year guard had 3 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in the first half. The Rockets led 62-54 at halftime. Sheppard ended up with 14 points total and hit four 3-pointers.

Jabari Smith Jr. had 14 at the half and ended up with 23 points and nine rebounds, second on the team. Alperen Sengun got close to a triple-double with 15 points on 7/11 shooting, nine rebounds and 10 assists. The spacing and looks got even better in the second half with Sheppard on the floor as the Rockets blew the doors off the Hawks in the third quarter.

The Rockets went on a 14-3 run in the third that allowed them to run away with it. Eason made just his second 3-pointer of the month followed up by a deep one from Sheppard and then Smith Jr. Houston led 101-76 after 36 minutes.

The Rockets had forced six Hawks’ turnovers at around the start of the second quarter and got 11 points off them. Atlanta had five Rockets turnovers at that point but could not convert that into any points.

The ball movement and team offense were much better with 29 assists on 37 field goals through three quarters.

The Bench Contributions

While Eason looked good on both sides of the floor coming off the bench, veteran guard Aaron Holiday got some more playing time with Sheppard now in the starting lineup. This could be a bounce-back game for Eason, who had a 10 point and 10 rebound double-double. Holiday added nine points off the bench in 15 minutes of play while veteran Josh Okogie got 18 minutes.

Durant Continued Hawks Dominance

KD has been incredible against the Hawks throughout his career and is one of the players with the highest points averaged against the Hawks all time. Durant lived up to it and got out to a quick start and was sharp shooting-wise.

Durant had 18 points at the half and was the leading scorer in the game with 25 points on 9/16 shooting from the field along with six assists. He added two steals and two blocks as well.

The Rockets got out to a 12-point lead in the second and further increased it up to 16 before it was brought down to eight at halftime. Durant was a key part of the run that gave Houston the advantage.

The Rockets play another back-to-back and will stay at home to take on Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat on Saturday night.