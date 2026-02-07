Rockets to Face Off Against OKC Thunder Without Reigning MVP

The Rockets will match up against the OKC Thunder this afternoon, desperate to get back into the win column.

The Rockets' back-to-back home-stand didn't go according to plan, with Houston suffering losses to the undermanned Celtics and red-hot Hornets in succession. Even more, they failed to esclipse 100 in either game, seeing tempers flare over in both.

In the first bout, both head coach Ime Udoka and one-time All-Star Ime Udoka were ejected in non-related inceidents. Following the second loss, Udoka issued a blunt statement regarding Sengun's defense.

Now, Houston looks to a bout against the defending champs, albeit one that will look a little different due to the injury report. The Rockets still stand at No. 4 in the Western Conference, but are now tied with the Lakers and Timberwolves, 8.0 games back from Oklahoma City.

Below are the injury reports for both teams ahead of today's afternoon tilt:

Houston Rockets injury report:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tristen Newton — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Left wrist contusion

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee ACL repair

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Out: Abdominal strain

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Abdominal strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL recovery

Nikola Topic — Out: N/A

Jalen Williams — Out: Right hamstring strain

The Rockets continue to be without two of their premier pieces, the biggest of which is Fred VanVleet, who is set to miss the season after suffering a preseason ACL injury.

The aforementioned rough offensive play stems largely from VanVleet’s absence. The team simply doesn’t have the handling and play-making ability that a true point guard brings, much less one with Finals-level experience such as VanVleet.

There have also been holes left by Steven Adams, who has undergone season-ending ankle surgery. He was vital to the rebounding effort of the No. 1 board-crashing team in the league, grabbing 8.6 in just 22.8 per minutes per game.

The Thunder see a similar loss in their own starting point guard, the reigning MVP of the league in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He’s set to miss time until the All-Star break, having suffered an abdominal strain a few games ago.

Oklahoma City will also be without one-time All-Star Jalen Williams, as well as breakout guard Ajay Mitchell, and two rookies in Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

Houston and Oklahoma City tip off at 2:30 p.m. CT.