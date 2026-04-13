Rockets vs. Lakers Tactical Breakdown: Three ways Houston can Beat LA

The Rockets are officially set to take on the Lakers in their firs-round series, hoping to grab their first series win since 2020.

It's been a rollercoaster season for Houston, which would all be made better by ousting LA from the postseason. Here are three ways the Rockets can tactically take advantage of the Lakers, and move on to Round 2:

Play Elite One-on-One Defense

Defending at an elite level in one-on-one situations will be crucial for Houston in the first round.

Whether it’s Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves — who are both questionable to play in the first round — or LeBron James’ initiating the Lakers’ offense, all parties will be looking to leverage their own scoring success into that for others. Doncic and James are widely known for their pass-first tendencies, despite their size and scoring skill. That play-style can lead to a snowball effect, where they have immense scoring gravity and can get their teammates going.

The key for Houston will be defending well one on one, keeping the doubles to a minimum, which should allow for less good shot quality on LA’s end. They don’t have a massively deep or talented roster past the primary three players, but a great way to get beat regardless is simply allowing open triples. And if the Rockets’ struggle to contain James, Doncic and Reaves one-on-one, the Lakers will likely be able to take open shots all series long.

Make Life Easier for Kevin Durant

With lead guard Fred VanVleet having been out of the season due to injury, the Rockets’ offense has been patchworked together with various handlers and offensive initiators, largely led by superstar Kevin Durant in the crunch time. It hasn’t always gone swimmingly, with Durant unable to handle as well as a true guard, and succumbing to doubles and blitzes at times.

Recently, Houston has done a good job of keeping the play-making pressure off Durant, playing through Sengun, Amen Thompson and even Reed Sheppard at times. While all of those options won’t be available in the most crucial postseason possessions, how Houston maximizes those chances could make or break the series.

If the Rockets’ as a whole can free up Durant for easier shots, or in the least, minimize the times he’s creating himself, it could be the swing needed to take down LA.

Take Advantage of the Lakers’ Lack of Rim Protection

With the up-and-down Deandre Ayton as the centerpiece of the Lakers’ frontcourt, with Jaxson Hayes in reserve, the Lakers don’t have much in the way of true rim protection, and Houston will need to take advantage.

Ayton is blocking just 1.0 shots per game on the season, and hasn’t been a notoriously reliable defender through his career. The same could be said of Hayes, who is tacking on just 0.8 blocks per game.

The Rockets have several players capable of getting going on the interior, including Sengun, Thompson and more, and they’ll need to be on their A-game against LA.