How Lamine Yamal Is Taking Inspiration From LeBron James on Barcelona Comeback Quest

Lamine Yamal is the biggest source of hope Barcelona have of coming back from a two-goal deficit against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals, and the teenager is drawing inspiration from NBA legend LeBron James as he looks to lead Barça to the promise land.

Fans noticed that following Barcelona’s 4–1 win against Espanyol at the weekend, Yamal changed his profile picture on Instagram to an image of James celebrating after he led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals in one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

“He [James] is one of the people that can inspire me for tomorrow’s game,” Yamal said on the eve of the second leg against Atléti. “And that’s why I put him up [in his profile picture]. I think I’ll be thinking about how he did it [the comeback]. Hopefully I can replicate that.”

James led Cleveland to becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3–1 series deficit in the Finals to clinch the 2016 title. To this day, it remains one of the greatest achievements in NBA folklore and now Yamal wants to guide Barcelona to a similar feat.

Believe to feel alive pic.twitter.com/otjFrmSDik — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 12, 2026

The Catalans are also taking inspiration from other areas of U.S. popular-culture. Barcelona referenced the hit T.V. show Ted Lasso when they posted a picture on their X account with the caption, “Believe to feel alive.”

The post is a nod to the fictional soccer show, where Lasso’s character puts up a sign in the dressing room to inspire his players to deliver. All players tap the sign as they’re about to take to take the pitch—something Barcelona have alluded to in the image they attached to the post.

There’s countless sources of inspiration Barcelona can use to fuel their comeback attempt. But for Yamal in particular, he also touched upon one that hits close to home both for him and the Catalans as a whole.

Yamal Remembers Neymar, Barcelona’s Historic PSG Comeback

Neymar Jr. was the main architect of the greatest comeback in Champions League history. | Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Yamal’s love and admiration for childhood idol Neymar Jr. is no secret. Ahead of the decisive clash vs. Atlético, the teenager remembered how the Brazilian led Barcelona to the biggest comeback in Champions League history against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016–17 round of 16.

“I’ve seen it many times [the comeback against PSG],” Yamal confessed. “I saw it live as well. I think Neymar is a player that marked my entire childhood, he’s my idol and I’ll be thankful for what he’s given to soccer forever.

“I think he inspires us all, he’s a player that you pay a ticket to watch him, he’s a player that three games after a game you would watch it again just to see his plays. So I just want to thank him for what he’s given soccer and hopefully he can be at the World Cup.”

A little under a decade after Neymar engineered Barcelona’s magical comeback, Yamal is ready to try and do exactly the same.

Lamine Yamal Ready to Deliver on the Biggest Stage

Lamine Yamal is ready. pic.twitter.com/xVuThpZ8Xk — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) April 13, 2026

Barcelona’s No. 10 seems acutely aware that, like James, Neymar and other sporting greats, the biggest stars deliver when the lights are brightest. Yamal couldn’t hide his desire to take the opportunity to make a difference in the face of adversity, when Barcelona need him most.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Yamal said of the second leg. “At the start of the season I was questioned a lot about my level, with the Pubalgia [groin injury], but I wanted to arrive to these moments because I think that’s when the real players step up.

“We promise that if we get eliminated, it will be fighting until the end. We won’t let a minute go by without pressing, without running, we’re going to leave it all for this badge. I think it will be a game of 90 minutes or more, because we’re certain that this isn’t over and I think the comeback is very possible, that’s why we’re here.”

Barcelona have never progressed in the Champions League knockout stages after losing at home in the first leg. Furthermore, the Blaugrana have exited the competition the only two times they’ve faced Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Against the weight of history and the pressure of Barcelona’s 11-year Champions League title drought, Yamal is confident in his team’s ability to rise to the ocassion.

“A comeback is no miracle. We start 2–0 down, but I trust my team. We’re eager to reach the semifinals and we’ll give everything to do it.”

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