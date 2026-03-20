Despite Youth, the Rockets were no Match for Lakers, LeBron James

The Houston Rockets matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to be a gauge of where the Rockets were at, heading into the postseason. After all, it could very well be a postseason matchup.

Especially depending on which side of the bracket the Rockets land at. Ditto for the Lakers.

And there’s been a considerable amount of buzz regarding the most favorable matchups for the Rockets, with the postseason nearing. The Lakers were viewed as one of those teams.

However, the matchup didn’t go in the Rockets’ favor. Not even close.

The Rockets lost both games, even though they were in their home-based Toyota Center arena. The Lakers were more prepared and wanted it more.

In the first game, both teams played poorly, but it ultimately came down to an adjustment by Lakers coach JJ Redick to double team Rockets superstar Kevin Durant at the half.

Durant had been gashing the Lakers in the first half, to the tune of 16 points in the first half but had just two points in the second half. Durant struggled to adjust to the Lakers’ traps and finished the game with just 18 points.

The Rockets lost by eight points but found it difficult to score in the fourth quarter, and couldn’t stop turning the ball over.

Round two was supposed to be a much better game, right?

In theory, for sure. But LeBron James came to play in this contest, scoring nearly double the amount of points from the first game. All told, James had 30 points on a gaudy 97.9 true shooting.

James went 13-of-14 from the field and was beating the Rockets’ young guns on the break and in transition. He’s always been a force when getting downhill or operating with a full head of speed.

But the Rockets are loaded with youth and athleticism. They wouldn’t expect to constantly be getting beat down the floor by a 41-year-old.

After the game, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins ripped the Rockets for their inability to impede James.

“Let me say this. The Rockets should be ashamed of themselves. Real talk.

With all that athleticism, you're letting a 41-year-old LeBron James show you up. On a night when you're supposed to be getting your lick back.”

The Rockets had all the incentive and/or motivation to emerge victorious against the Lakers. Yet and still, they were simply outmatched. By a much older and slower team that doesn’t defend well, either.

The Rockets now fall to fifth in the West and are in a dead tie with the Denver Nuggets for sixth. The Lakers moved up to third, meaning the two teams could technically still square off in the postseason.