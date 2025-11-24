Several Rockets, Suns to Miss Tonight's Game

Tonight, the Houston Rockets will face off against the Phoenix Suns, hoping to bounce-back from a close loss to Denver.

The Rockets have been one of the best teams in basketball this season, but have struggled to win in big games thus far. They dropped the opener to OKC, lost a second game to the East-leading Pistons, and have since droppped games against West foes in the Spurs and Nuggets.

Now, they're needing to get back into the win column versus a Suns teams that has massively overachieved in the early part of the season, largely due to stellar play from stars, as well as inspired defense.

Tonight’s contest might’ve been looked at as one to be circled for many due to the offseason trade, though few of the traded players will be playing tonight. As always, the injury report is sure to affect tonight’s contest.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Right ankle

Isaiah Crawford — Questionable: G League

JD Davison — Questionable: G League

Kevin Durant — Out: Personal reasons

Tari Eason — Out: Right oblique

Dorian Finney-Smith — Out: Left ankle

Kevon Harris — Out: G League

Jae’Sean Tate — Out: Personal reasons

Fred VanVleet — Out: Right knee

Phoenix Suns injuries:

NOT YET SUBMITTED

The Rockets’ injury report is the lengthiest it’s been all season, with a myriad of starters and contributors out for tonight’s game with Phoenix.

The most notable is Kevin Durant, who is set to miss bouts against Phoenix and Warriors due to personal reasons. Durant has been a revelation scoring the ball for Houston this season, adding his usual 24.6 points per game on high efficiency.

Additionally, the Rockets will be without Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jae’Sean Tate, and of course Fred VanVleet, who is likely to miss the season.

Big Steven Adams is listed as questionable to play as he deals with a right ankle injury, and Houston could potentially need him facing off against a decent Phoenix front line. Both Isaiah Crawford and JD Davison are questionable to play pending G League assignments.

Phoenix’s injury report has not yet been submitted. Despite that, it's known that Jalen Green won't be playing tonight as he continues to work back from another early-season injury. He was put on a four-to-six week re-evaluation timeline in early November, meaning he'll miss what would've been his debut against his former team.

The Rockets and Suns tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT tonight.