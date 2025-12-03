Space City Home Network Streaming Service Making It Easier to Watch Rocket Games

For older Houston Rockets fans who have been watching the team since the 1980s, you remember a time when you could catch your favorite basketball team on your local channels without paying an exorbitant fee for cable or another expensive streaming service.

That all started to change in the 2000s as local sports was moved to networks like Home Sports Network, Root Sports and more recently Space City Home Network. That meant if you didn't have cable or recently Fubo you couldnt watch Rocket games live. The issue with cable or FUBO of course is the cost as both would run you at a minimum 80 dollars a month.

That led a good number of Rocket fans to either wait for highlights of the game or stop following the team altogether. That wasn't as big of a deal for the first few years to start the decade as the Rockets were in full rebuild mode after trading away James Harden.

Now, however, with the Rockets a legitimate championship contender, more people than ever want to watch them without breaking the bank. That's what makes the news from Space City Home Network, Wednesday music to Rocket fans' ears right before they take on the Sacramento Kings tonight at the Toyota Center.

Fans in the Local Market Can Now Watch Rockets Games Without Cable or Fubo

Space City Home Network in partnership with the Rockets announced that they will be offering a new streaming service that will give Rocket fans the ability to watch all eligible Rocket games for only 19.99 a month or 199.00 for the entire year. The new service can also be used to watch Houston Astros games as well when they start back this upcoming season.

That means Rocket fans can watch Rocket games without cable or Fubo which were really the only two options to catch games before today. Rockets Alternate Governor Patrick Fertitta released a statement today talking about the new option to watch Rocket games.

“We’re thrilled to offer another great option to ensure fans have access to watch games, and theSCHN+streaming app makes it easier than ever to cheer on the Rockets,” said Rockets Alternate Governor Patrick Fertitta. “Providing fans with a convenient way to watch their favorite teams, along with our network’s award-winning programming, was an essential addition. This season feels special, and we’re committed to exploring new ways to elevate our broadcasts for Rockets fans to enjoy.”

As mentioned earlier, there are a few limitations: only locations within SCHN territory can take advantage of this service. You will not be able to pause or rewind the live broadcast, and you can not share your login, but it still gives fans another cheaper alternative to cable or FUBO.

The new streaming service is now live for anyone who wants to sign up, right in time for the Rockets' next game. The Rockets are off to a 13-5 start to the season, and excitement around the team is at a five-year high with the addition of Kevin Durant. With the launch of SCHN+, more Rocket fans than ever will be able to watch their team compete for its first title since 1995.