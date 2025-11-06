The Houston Rockets Are Surprising Everyone With Their League Leading Offense
Coming into the 2025-26 season, the Houston Rockets were seen as one of the few teams capable of competing for an NBA title. They were part of the most significant move of the entire offseason when they traded for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, a move that catapulted them from feel-good story to the NBA elite.
Even with the news that Fred VanVleet may miss the entire season after suffering a torn ACL before the start of the season, the Rockets felt they had enough weapons to sustain an injury to their floor general. Many around the NBA expected the Rockets to continue their dominance on defense and on the boards. The Rockets led the NBA in rebounding last season and ranked among the top five defenses.
The Rockets are still the best rebounding team in the NBA this season as they continue to dominant the boards. The Rockets are top five again on defense ranking in the top five in points allowed per game and just outside of the top five when it comes to defensive rating.
However, their rebounding and defense have not been the only reasons for their current five-game winning streak. In fact, it hasn't even been the main reason for the 5-2 start to the season. The Rockets' most significant reason for their hot streak has been their offense. Coming into the season, especially after the VanVleet injury, many questioned whether the Rockets could produce enough offense to compete with the top teams in the NBA.
Through seven games the Rockets have not only been able to compete on the offensive end, but they have exceeded everyone expectations to start the season.
The Houston Rockets have the best offense in the NBA so far and its not even close.
Through seven games, not only is the Rockets' offense not the team's weak spot, but it's the league's best. The Rockets score the most points, have the league's best offensive rating, 3-point percentage, and points per possession.
Probably the most impressive statistic out of all of them is the Rockets' lead in net rating, even over the 8-0 defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. That means the Rockets are not only dominant on offense but also excelling on defense.
Of course, players like Alperen Sengun, Kevin Durant, and Amen Thompson have stood out, but it has been a team effort on both ends of the court. Jabari Smith's confidence is at an all-time high, Steven Adams continues to be the best offensive rebounder in the NBA, and Josh Okogie has been a revelation after signing with the Rockets this offseason.
Tari Eason is surprising everyone by leading the NBA in 3-point shooting, and Reed Sheppard has continued to improve from his rookie season. The Rockets may eventually drop on the offensive end as the season goes on, but so far, they have proven they can beat you on either side of the court, and if this continues, they may bring a title back to Houston for the first time since the 1990s.