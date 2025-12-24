The Houston Rockets Have Lost Four of Five; What’s Next?

The Houston Rockets are tumbling down the Western Conference standings.

After battling with Denver for the West’s No. 2 seed for the entirety of the first third of the season, Houston has now hit a cold stretch, and it’s certain to affect their postseason standing.

Just weeks ago, Houston stood at 16-6 following a win over the LA Clippers. The game went down to the wire, though the Rockets were able to come out on top via major nights from its up-and-coming core.

Fast-forward to last night, the Rockets were properly clobbered by the very same Clippers team — or even less, accounting for Ivica Zubac’ injury — and issued their fourth loss in five tries.

The cold-streak started against Denver, who few could fault the Rockets for losing to by just three points in overtime. Houston then turned around and played another overtime game, falling to a now-hot Pelicans team by five.

Oddly enough, the Rockets’ lone win in the last five tries came against Denver, where they played one of their more complete games of the season in winning 115-101.

Since then, they’ve lost two more times to the Kings and Clippers, who were previously thought of to be some of the worst teams in the conference.

With the Rockets now as the West’s sixth-seed, and edging closer to being out of a guaranteed Playoffs berth, Houston fans could be asking themselves: what’s next?

Any and all fixes are likely to be internal.

While Houston has some flexibility in continuing to build out its roster with future assets, it’s not going to reach into that bag just yet. Regardless of the hole at point guard, which has led to real and addressable offensive issues, it starts with defense.

The Rockets were one of the best defensive teams in the league last season, and while it’s looked that way up to a certain point this season, things have started to derail slightly.

Several of the roster’s new offensive contributors, namely Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard, have brought the defensive product down somewhat. Some nights, they’re able to offset that with scorching offense, but not every night.

And it’s not the only their fault. Others that were thought to still be improving seem to have plateau’d, or are simply incapable of offering consistency at the moment.

Houston has given up 120-plus points in five of the last seven games. Even accounting for a few extra-inning contests, that’s not likely how head coach Ime Udoka wants to play.

There could be some personnel or lineup shifts capable of regaining defensive momentum, though it likely comes down to mentality.

The offensive woes, generating and hitting clean looks — especially late-game — can be chalked up to new chemistry and the lack of Fred VanVleet. Though there’s no magic fix there either. Trades could be made on the margins, but the front office won't be keen on another blockbuster that could leave the team barren of assets.

For now, Houston will try to course-correct. The Rockets have matchups against the Lakers and Cavaliers coming up, which should serve as competition games to re-find a groove on both ends.