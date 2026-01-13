The Houston Rockets Schedule Has Played a Part in Their Lackluster Play Lately

The Houston Rockets have been on the road for most of the past month and a half. To begin the season, the Rockets had one of the easiest schedules in the NBA, with multiple days off between games, only one back-to-back to start, and, for most of the season, the fewest games in the entire NBA.

From the start of the season to the end of November, the Rockets had played only 17 games. The Rockets were 13-4 during those 17 games, playing zero back-to-backs and having multiple days between games on three different occasions. For a team that has slowly gotten older over the last few seasons, having this much time off between games and no back-to-backs for the first 17 games made a huge difference in how the Rockets started the season.



The Rockets were second in 3-point shooting, second in offensive rating and fourth in points per game in those first 17 games. Safe to say they were one of the best teams in the NBA in the first two months of the season. The Rockets however knew though eventually the schedule would catch up to them as like every other season every team plays the same number of games both home and away.





The schedule has caught up to the Rockets and a big reason why they are in a slump

The Rockets prepared for the month of December, realizing that the next two months, especially December, would be on the road a lot. From December 1st up until the Rockets' loss Sunday to the Sacramento Kings. In the last 19 games, the Rockets have played 13 on the road and only 6 at home, after starting the season with 9 at home and 8 on the road in the first 17 games.

Since December 1st, the Rockets have seen their rankings drop in almost all major categories. The Rockets, since December 1st, are 17th in defensive rating, from 1st in net rating down to tenth, 19th in points, and only 9-10 in that time period. The Rockets also saw their improved free-throw shooting drop dramatically over the last 19 games, and they are in the bottom five in free-throw shooting since December 1st.

Poor free-throw shooting is a clear indication that tired legs may be a factor in the Rockets' recent shooting struggles. The Rockets' shooting has been even worse over the last four games, which included a three-game losing streak. The Rockets have shot only 23.1 percent over the previous four games, the worst in the league.

The Rockets will now take part in a five-game homestand starting on Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. The Rockets are hoping that being back at home for an extended period and more practice time will help them turn around their recent poor play.