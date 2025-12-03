The New-Era Rockets May Be Caught Behind Another Historic Team

In the midst of what could likely be considered the most competitive Western Conference in NBA history, one team is rising to the top with a historic level of success. The Oklahoma City Thunder won their franchises first championship last season; they've only had one loss this season as they look to defend their title.

The last time a team got off to a start as strong as the Thunder have, that season ended with a new regular season record for wins. The Thunder could contend for that record this year with their elite team construction and perennial MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Ironically, the Houston Rockets were one of the few teams to bring a legitimate challenge to the current regular season record holders, the Golden State Warriors. However, they were never able to best the Warriors, a trend that continued even into last season's playoffs. The Rockets must now try to find a way to win against the Thunder in this era or risk falling short to another historic team.

Considering the season's opener between the Rockets and the Thunder, it seemed Houston may not have been as far behind the reigning champions as the rest of the season has painted it out to be.

The Rockets had a lead and were a defensive possession away from making a strong statement to start the season. Kevin Durant committed the foul and the rest is history, but a statement was made despite the loss.

By the team these two teams meet again, it would have been nearly three months since that thriller to open the season. Both teams project to be successful by then, but there are levels to the heights either team can reach.

The Thunder are on a historic pace, and improvements in Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are leading the team to all-time levels. The return of Jalen Williams is bolstering their historic defense as well.

The Rockets are still on pace for one of their best seasons as Alperen Sengun has leveled up to become a firm All-Star caliber player. Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard are still elevating their games, and their growth throughout the season is a major storyline.

Houston may be one of the league's best teams, but any team with goals of winning an NBA Championship must go through the Thunder to reach them.

The Rockets have more to grow, and they may be a match for the Thunder by their matchups in the latter part of the season. If they can't defeat the Thunder in this era, it could be just another ill-timed rise for the Rockets at the same time as a historic dynasty run.