The Rockets Are Experimenting So Far: Which Lineups Are Working, Which Aren’t?
Through two games, the Houston Rockets are 0-2. Yes, it's a disappointing start, but it's no reason to panic, at least not yet. The 2025-26 season is barely underway, and the NBA is a game of runs. Not in minutes, but games as well.
The Rockets have lost their games by an average of 2.5 points. In the season opener, they took the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to double overtime on the road, and nearly won. Houston's home opener was a bit more disappointing, but a four-point loss to the Detroit Pistons, who should make the playoffs, is nothing to be embarrassed about.
The team is still figuring out how to manage both sides of the floor without Fred VanVleet, the floor general and leader of a relatively young core (aside from Kevin Durant). The former All-Star will miss the season with a torn ACL, an injury that he suffered right before the start of the preseason. Head coach Ime Udoka has since been experimenting with a multitude of lineups and player combinations.
So which lineups are working, and which aren't through 106 minutes of game time? The most obvious one to look at is the starting five, which is one of the tallest in league history.
The lineup of Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams has only seen the floor for 22 minutes, positing a net rating of 11.6. The strengths of this group have been evident on both sides of the floor, with an offensive rating of 118.6 and a defensive rating of 107.
What about the Rockets' worst defensive group? That side of the ball was a major strength last season, but they're giving up 120 points per game thus far.
Of the lineups that have played multiple minutes together and have a defensive rating of 112 or more, six of the eight have featured Reed Sheppard. The second-year guard has struggled to stop opposing backcourts while being targeted.
On the flip side, Durant is featured in almost every lineup that has produced an offensive rating over 110. He and Alperen Sengun have been imperative to Houston's high-scoring games. Durant is averaging 30 points, six rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals so far, while Sengun is putting up 28 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and 2.5 steals per game.
The Rockets are still figuring out what works and what doesn't, but it'll be an even taller task without Fred VanVleet. It seems like Houston will need to lean into height advantages amid Sheppard's struggles and the double-big lineup still working.