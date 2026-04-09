The Rockets Are Having Their Best Shot Blocking Season in Over 2 Decades

Throughout the Houston Rockets' history, they have featured some of the best shot blockers in the NBA. From Hakeem Olajuwon to Yao Ming and Dwight Howard, each has made a mark in protecting the rim. Of course, Olajuwon is the GOAT when it comes to shot blocking as he is the all-time leader in blocked shots, a record that will probably never be broken. While individual talent has shone, the NBA's style of play has also evolved over time.

In recent years, shot blocking has become less common as NBA teams have adopted a faster pace of play. More centers now operate away from the basket on offense to space the floor, while teams often use smaller lineups that rely less on traditional rim protection.

That has led to fewer block shots as teams prioritize big men who can switch onto guards more than protect the basket. In fact, over the 2012 to 2022 season, a player averaged three or more blocks only three times. Of course, since Victor Wembanyama entered the NBA, he has averaged over three blocks per season, but overall league numbers are still lower than they were in the early 2000s, 1990s, and 1980s.

Teams have relied more on team defense and on multiple players contributing to the block shot category. The Rockets are no different, and this season they have gotten contributions from Alperen Sengun to Reed Sheppard, which has led to one of their best shot-blocking seasons in decades.

The Rockets Are on Pace for Their Best Shot Blocking Season in Over Two Decades

Feb 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Since Ime Udoka took over the team in 2023, the Rockets have been known for dominating the rebounding battle each game and tough defense. The Rockets have led the league in rebounding over the last two seasons, especially on the offensive boards.

They have also been a top-five defensive team over the last two seasons, known mainly for their switching defense and physicality. Shot blocking has not been a strength for the Rockets over the last few seasons, as Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams are not the typical shot-blocking centers.

In Udoka's first season, the Rockets averaged only 4.6 blocks, ranking 24th in the NBA. In the 2024-25 season, the Rockets improved to 13th in the NBA, and this season they have become one of the best shot-blocking teams in the NBA.

With only three games left in the season, the Rockets rank second in blocks, trailing only the Detroit Pistons. The Rockets are averaging 5.9 blocked shots a game, which would be their best season since the 2002-2003 season.

That team had three players averaging over a block a game. Yao Ming led the way in his first NBA season, along with the late Eddie Griffin and Kelvin Cato. That season, the Rockets averaged 6 blocks per game.

Players like Jabari Smith, Reed Sheppard, and Alperen Sengun have all seen their block numbers improve from last season. Sheppard has become one of the best shot-blocking guards in the NBA, and Sengun is having a career year as a shot blocker.

Shot blocking is a statistic that is not talked about a alot for reasons mentioned above, especially for the Rockets, who dont have a traditional rim-protecting big man, but it has been a weapon for the team all season and has helped them stay one of the best defensive teams in the NBA.