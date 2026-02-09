The Rockets Are Looking For Momentum To End The Season

After a big win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets are set up to face off against the Los Angeles Clippers in a home back-to-back before the All-Star Break. The Rockets will do everything they can to go into the break with three straight wins to gain some momentum with less than 30 games remaining on the schedule.

Despite the struggles Houston has had at points during the season, the Rockets still boast a a quality record as they hold the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. If the Rockets can maintain their winning ways throughout the end of the season and finish the final stretch over .500, they have a strong opportunity to reach the 50-win mark for the second season in a row.

While the team is looking to build momentum to reach that mark, some individual players are also looking for some momentum as they attempt to return to their level of play to start the season.

The highly-discussed struggles of Jabari Smith Jr. seem to be regulating somewhat after one of the worst stretches of his career. Smith Jr. still hasn't developed into the dead eye shooter the team expected him to be, but he's playing much better basketball since his horrific start to 2026.

Alperen Sengun has also started to pick up his activity level after a slight lull in the new year. Sengun may have been battling some minor injuries throughout the last several games, and the break may give him some time to rest despite his inclusion in the All-Star Game for his second season.

One player the Rockets need to gain some momentum is Amen Thompson, who is being shown the limitations of his game as a lead ball handler due to his inability to shoot consistently from mid range or at all from beyond the arc.

Thompson is undoubtedly one of the team's most important players, so the coaching staff must find a way to keep the offense viable when he and Sengun share the court together. It has worked in the past, but the added wrinkle of lead guard Thompson has made things difficult and clunky. That will be a major storyline to monitor before the end of the season.

The final key to Houston gaining some momentum through the end of the season depends on the health of Kevin Durant. The All-Star forward has continued his excellent play this season, and he'll be a major piece of any postseason success the Rockets find. Keeping him healthy will be crucial as the Rockets look to ramp up their play to end the season.