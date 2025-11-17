The Rockets Are Showing Up In The Clutch

As expected before the season, the Western Conference standings are tight. Teams are within one to two games of each other from the third seed to the eighth seed. The Houston Rockets stand on top of that jumbled pile, just a game back from catching up to the Denver Nuggets who seem to have settled into the season. One factor that could help Houston separate themselves in the pack is their performance in the clutch - which so far has been a mostly positive experience this season.

Adding Kevin Durant is a clear boost for Houston's clutch play. Durant is an all-time player who has made countless clutch and timely baskets to help his team win or stay in games. He has risen up to the moment during the most difficult circumstances in the playoffs, so his performances so far are no surprise for the Rockets.

Alperen Sengun's clutch play also hasn't been a surprise to anyone watching his career trajectory.

Sengun has taken ownership of the offense after his experience playing against his natural nemesis in the postseason. The Golden State Warriors use Draymond Green to harass bigs, ball handlers, and disrupt multiple passing lanes while guarding. A player like that creates issues for how Sengun wants to play.

However, he still found ways to take over in moments, and he delivered important buckets and plays throughout that series. His confidence has carried over into this season; he isn't scared of the moment, even with Durant also on his team.

Houston's other players have had their moments and big plays in the clutch this season.

Amen Thompson is still trying to settle into his spot on the offense while also trying to find more energy for defense with his added offensive responsibility. However, he has still been in the right places at the right times to create some fortunate plays for the Rockets on either side of the ball.

Reed Sheppard is also rising as a timely bucket-getter for the Rockets. He has been elite at stretching the floor, and he is growing confidence in creating his own shot. Eventually, that will lead into confidence creating for others as well.

An underrated piece of Houston's clutch play, Steven Adams, has been having a huge impact for the team. He and Sengun are the ultimate glass cleaners, bringing down offensive rebounds when the Rockets need them most.

If the Rockets can develop all of their players into becoming integral clutch players, they could be well on their way to finishing as one of the top seeds in the conference.