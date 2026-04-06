The Rockets Could Lose Tari Eason to a Conference Rival This Summer

One of the major storylines coming out of the Houston Rockets' vortex at the onset of the 2025-26 NBA season has been Tari Eason. Eason is a two-way standout who hustles on a nightly basis.

Even when his shots aren't falling, he's able to still provide value and contribute, as his game is heavily centered around providing maximum effort. Eason has also proven to be a glass eater, helping to create extra possessions for the Rockets.

When healthy, there's not really much of a question about his value. It's known what he's capable of doing, much like it's known just exactly what he'll bring to the table, on a nightly basis.

When healthy, that is. Which has to be noted because he hasn't exactly been the most physically available throughout his four years with the Rockets. He'd missed 85 games throughout his first three years with the Rockets heading into this season.

And he's missed another 22 games this season, even in a contract year. Which is exactly why the 2025-26 season ended up becoming a contract year for him, as he and the Rockets' brain trust were unable to strike a long-term deal last offseason, which is unusual for the Rockets, considering how the front office operates.

They've made it a point to extend players that have been drafted by the team, whom they value. The Rockets offered Eason a deal worth upto $100 million, albeit with injury guarantees and/or protections.

In other words, the deal wasn't fully guaranteed, like most standard NBA contracts. The deal came with safeguards, which had to be included, based on Eason's past history.

Which set the stage for the 2025-26 season to essentially become a job interview for Eason, who becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season. Anyone can sign him to an offer sheet, and the Rockets have the ability to match any deal.

It's unknown what Eason's market will entail, as he's been very inconsistent this season, especially as it pertains to his outside shot. But one team that could be in pursuit of Eason is the Los Angeles Lakers, as explained by Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

"With plenty of cap space entering the offseason, the Lakers will be very aggressive in their pursuit of adding length, athleticism, and two-way play at the forward positions.

And several key names are already being linked to Los Angeles. Players like Tobias Harris, Tari Eason, and Peyton Watson are among early free-agent targets for the Lakers.

Watson and Eason are among several restricted free agents this summer, and both players could be on the move given their respective teams' financial hardships."

On the season, Eason has averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.1 offensive rebounds, 1.5 assists, right around two stocks, 41.6 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from deep and 75 percent from the foul line.