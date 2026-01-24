The Rockets Get Their Best Road Win In 2026

The Houston Rockets found a way to win against the top team in the Eastern Conference, holding on for a victory late against the Detroit Pistons. It took an improved offensive performance from some players the Rockets had been waiting on to have bounce back games. Now, they'll return home after picking up their biggest road win since Christmas.

The Rockets needed a signature road victory at some point in this difficult stretch.

Houston has one of the worst road records in the top six seeds of the Western Conference, and it entered the game against the Pistons on a five game losing streak away from home. This made the Rockets' performance against Detroit even more impactful, especially since it came on a back to back.

The Rockets got some solid performances from Reed Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. late, two players who had limited impact in some of the prior games.

Smith Jr. made an impact on the defensive end with two blocks and two steals throughout the game. He also brought down ten rebounds for a double-double against the aggressive Pistons. While he still scored less than his season average, he didn't fall into his usual tendencies of letting shots fly when they aren't falling.

Sheppard let shots fly freely, and the Rockets benefitted from his ability to create offense. He didn't have his most efficient shooting night, but his 18 points from the bench were vital to the team's victory. His ability to run the offense and weave through pick and rolls are crucial for the Rockets' offensive performance.

Alperen Sengun had a bit of a bounce back game, scoring 19 points and getting to the free throw line with regularity. He and Kevin Durant did much of the heavy lifting offensively, with some support from Sheppard and Amen Thompson.

Thompson had a game reflective of what the Rockets hope he can become for the team. He had nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block to go along with his 15 points. He also hit each of his five free throw attempts.

The Rockets needed a big win on the road to prove they can win in the toughest environments. The Pistons are currently the best team in the Eastern Conference, so it was a big victory for the Rockets as they look to keep their spot in the West. Now, they'll return home for a big two game stretch as they play some Western Conference competitors.