The Rockets Must Find A Way To Earn Their First Win
The Houston Rockets are still waiting for their first win of the season after dropping two tight games to begin the year. Houston showed some offensive potential, but the team had lapses on both sides that led to the winless start to the season. The Rockets are now taking on the Brooklyn Nets, who have also started the season without a victory. Houston needs a get-right game against a team that shouldn't be much of a factor this season.
The main issues that have kept the Rockets from securing their first victory have been a lack of offensive organization at times and poor defensive rotations.
The Rockets struggled getting Kevin Durant the ball in the clutch in the first game of the season before correcting it in the second game. Durant had a much bigger scoring night against the Detroit Pistons, but he did not receive enough help from his teammates to help the Rockets secure victory.
A concern coming into the season was whether the Rockets were going to rely on Durant too much to carry the offense. Alperen Sengun didn't repeat his fantastic game one performance into the season's second game, and Amen Thompson has yet to have a standout performance on offense with his new increased role.
Smith Jr. has settled into his role and hit a few big shots for the Rockets, but he may not have the upward movement to carry the offense in a significant capacity.
Houston is holding out hope for Reed Sheppard, who has shown potential as a shooter from the perimeter. However, he has struggled as a primary ball handler, which is the capacity the Rockets were hoping he would develop into over the season. Sheppard's role has grown significantly since the injury to Fred VanVleet, and he has gone through some growing pains as he tries to help organize the offense.
The Rockets have the talent to win, evidenced by their competitive matchups against two teams that will likely be high seeds in their respective conferences. Winning against bad teams like the Nets is critical for good teams. In a loaded Western Conference, wins are at a premium. Houston can't afford to drop games against lesser opponents if the team isn't also beating top teams at a high level.
To beat the Nets, the Rockets need quality contributions from Thompson and Sengun to support Durant. Tari Eason must also improve his level of play on both sides of the ball to contribute to winning. So far, Josh Okogie has been a more solid contributor to the team's efforts to start the season. Houston is more viable as a competitive team is Eason is also performing at a high level.
The Rockets must get into the win column against the Nets before they dig a hole to climb back from to start the season.