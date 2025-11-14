The Rockets Not Far From Chance At Signature Primetime Victory

Of the Houston Rockets' seven wins this season, many have come against struggling teams or teams that would have playoff-caliber rosters if they weren't injured. Houston's best win came against the Milwaukee Bucks during an afternoon matinee as the Rockets came back in the clutch to win. However, the Rockets have lost their other high-profile matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

Primetime, national games are part of the evaluation process for the league's top teams, and the Rockets may soon have a chance to pick up some signature wins when the country is watching.

The Rockets play a nationally televised game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a few matchups against much-improved teams in the Portland Trailblazers and the Orlando Magic.

Houston swept the Cavaliers last season in a pair of performances that shocked last season's No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Much of the team that helped Cleveland become the top seed last season is still on the squad this season.

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland are uniquely dangerous players that provide difficulties with their mix of offensive speed and paint defense from Mobley.

If the Rockets can't seal the deal against the Cavaliers this season, they have another opportunity on national TV not long after that opportunity.

First they will play against the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns on streaming platforms that may bring a few more national eyes to the team. These games are still against quality opponents despite not being on the biggest national stage.

The Rockets need to start picking up signature wins against teams of that caliber to prove they are a true contender in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets still look like one of the best team's in the NBA, led by the league's best player in Nikola Jokic. Devin Booker and former Rocket Dillon Brooks are holding things together for the Suns as they navigate some early injuries.

Wins against either of these teams would be of the quality Houston needs to prove itself as a force in the league.

However, after those two streaming games, the Rockets return to the national stage to take on a team that has haunted them for years: the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State seems prepped to have another legitimate chance at a title this season; Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are playing at a high level to begin the season, and they are getting support from their teammates as well.

The Rockets must beat some of these quality opponents to have the type of success they are hoping for this season. They won't have to wait long to see how they matchup against the league's top teams.