Three Point Guard Trade Options for the Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets are off to a hot start, looking like a top-three team in the Western Conference behind it's superstar duo of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, as well as its defense.

Despite that, there's still an obvious hole at point guard, and with the defensive OKC Thunder looming over the rest of the league, it could still be paramount for Houston to get guard help as early as this season.

Below, we’ll evaluate realistic targets on the low, middle and high ends:

Dennis Schroder, Kings

Schroder’s the definition of an NBA journeyman, having played for 10 different teams across his 13 seasons, including Houston in 2021-22.

Despite that, he’s a known factor at this point, offering double-digit scoring and fairly risk-free play-making in his minutes. He won’t single-handedly win you games, but can complement lineups and has a wealth of experience.

The Kings are off to a panic-button level start this season, and will likely contend more at the 2026 NBA Draft than they will at a postseason berth. With that being the case, Schroder could be acquired cheaply given they just signed him this offseason.

Tre Jones, Bulls

After several seasons with the Spurs, guard Tre Jones is now amid another valuable year in Chicago. He’s been a top contributor so far, despite their recent dry spell, averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

He’s not a potent sharpshooter, hitting on just 31% of a low amount of 3-pointers in his career, though he can do everything else well.

Chicago might not be keen to let Jones go, though their best player in Josh Giddey is a guard, and Jones might not fit into their long-term plans.

If the price was right, Jones could don Rockets’ red, and make an impact from either the starting lineup or in reserve.

Collin Gillespie, Suns

The most ambitious of potentially realistic trade targets, Gillespie is amid a breakout season with Phoenix. He’s jumped to 13.1 points per game this year, as well as 4.8 assists, but even that doesn’t tell the full story.

He’s looked more like a star than role player, of late, scoring 17.2 points per game on 47% 3-point shooting in his last 11 games. At still 25, Phoenix likely doesn’t want to let go of their newfound talent.

Despite that, the Suns have a bit of a logjam at guard, considering former Rocket Jalen Green has barely played with the team, and their franchise player is of a similar mold.

The Rockets have plenty of young piece that could entice the Suns, and even own future Phoenix picks that the franchise would certainly like to get back.