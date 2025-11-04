Three Takeaways as Houston Rockets Close Out Dallas Mavericks
After dominating their brief two-game road trip in Toronto and Boston, the Houston Rockets returned home for a Monday night homestand against a Texas rival.
It was a tightly contested ball game, but the Rockets managed to came out on top, beating the Dallas Mavericks with a 110-102 victory to secure their fourth consecutive victory and improve to 4-2 in the Western Conference standings.
The Rockets were blazing over their past couple of games by parading one of the league's top offense, but they encountered a defensive slugfest against the Mavs. In the end, rebounding served as another main momentum for them (54-39) to seal the matchup.
Dallas tied it at 101 with three minutes remaining out of D'Angelo Russell's foul shots, but the Rockets delivered a 9-1 run to close it out thanks to Alperen Sengun and several free throws from Josh Okogie.
Here are the key takeaways of the Rockets' fourth win of the season:
1. Amen Thompson Shines To Lead The Rockets
The man of the night for Houston this time is Amen Thompson.
The Rockets star offered another fantastic offensive performance to lead the Rockets. He finished with a highly efficient 27 markers to go with five boards and four assists across 39 minutes.
Thompson was everywhere on the floor for the Rockets. And as early as now, he already submitted the team's top highlight of the season with this jaw-dropping play:
2. Alperen Sengun Was Elite All-Around Again For Houston
Alperen Sengun's all-around brilliance was on full display again as his major numbers propelled the Rockets' statement win against the Mavericks.
The Turkish sensation went off for a 26-point output while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists. He dominated the paint, contributing significantly to the Rockets' 62 markers on the shaded area.
Sengun's clutch spin move and floater with less than two minutes remaining emerged as a huge play for the Rockets to escape the Mavericks down the wire. It gave Houston a three-point margin to eventually ace the contest.
3. Tari Eason Stepped Up To Aid The Rockets Over Dallas
Tari Eason was a tremendous boost for the Rockets in outlasting the Mavericks.
As Jabari Smith Jr. didn't play because of an ankle sprain, Eason earned his first start of the season. As such, he impressively stepped up with a 15-point output in 6-of-9 shooting with four boards and two steals.
As Kevin Durant struggled from the floor, Eason's performance was instrumental for the Rockets in taking out the Mavericks and maintaining their win momentum.