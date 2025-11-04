Inside The Rockets

Three Takeaways as Houston Rockets Close Out Dallas Mavericks

Make it 4 in a row for the Rockets.

Andrei de Guzman

Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) passes against Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16), guard D'Angelo Russell (5) and forward P.J. Washington (25) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) passes against Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16), guard D'Angelo Russell (5) and forward P.J. Washington (25) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

After dominating their brief two-game road trip in Toronto and Boston, the Houston Rockets returned home for a Monday night homestand against a Texas rival.

It was a tightly contested ball game, but the Rockets managed to came out on top, beating the Dallas Mavericks with a 110-102 victory to secure their fourth consecutive victory and improve to 4-2 in the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets were blazing over their past couple of games by parading one of the league's top offense, but they encountered a defensive slugfest against the Mavs. In the end, rebounding served as another main momentum for them (54-39) to seal the matchup.

Dallas tied it at 101 with three minutes remaining out of D'Angelo Russell's foul shots, but the Rockets delivered a 9-1 run to close it out thanks to Alperen Sengun and several free throws from Josh Okogie.

Here are the key takeaways of the Rockets' fourth win of the season:

1. Amen Thompson Shines To Lead The Rockets

dgd
Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The man of the night for Houston this time is Amen Thompson.

The Rockets star offered another fantastic offensive performance to lead the Rockets. He finished with a highly efficient 27 markers to go with five boards and four assists across 39 minutes.

Thompson was everywhere on the floor for the Rockets. And as early as now, he already submitted the team's top highlight of the season with this jaw-dropping play:

2. Alperen Sengun Was Elite All-Around Again For Houston

sdf
Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) dunks against Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Alperen Sengun's all-around brilliance was on full display again as his major numbers propelled the Rockets' statement win against the Mavericks.

The Turkish sensation went off for a 26-point output while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out six assists. He dominated the paint, contributing significantly to the Rockets' 62 markers on the shaded area.

Sengun's clutch spin move and floater with less than two minutes remaining emerged as a huge play for the Rockets to escape the Mavericks down the wire. It gave Houston a three-point margin to eventually ace the contest.

3. Tari Eason Stepped Up To Aid The Rockets Over Dallas

asda
Oct 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shoots outside against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Tari Eason was a tremendous boost for the Rockets in outlasting the Mavericks.

As Jabari Smith Jr. didn't play because of an ankle sprain, Eason earned his first start of the season. As such, he impressively stepped up with a 15-point output in 6-of-9 shooting with four boards and two steals.

As Kevin Durant struggled from the floor, Eason's performance was instrumental for the Rockets in taking out the Mavericks and maintaining their win momentum.

feed

Published
Andrei de Guzman
ANDREI DE GUZMAN

Andrei covers the NBA for the Rockets on SI. A hoop enthusiast based in the Philippines, he previously wrote for several outlets such as TalkBasket, Basketball Network and NBA Analysis Network.

Home/News