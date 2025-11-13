Three Takeaways As Houston Rockets Demolish Wizards With A Blowout Win

Following their big-time Sunday victory on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Houston Rockets flew back home for a highly important three-game home stand.

The first part of this week-long home stretch has been impressive, as they crushed the Washington Wizards with a 135-112 victory.

Right from the jump, the Rockets have instantly dominated the Wizards with their balanced scoring across the board led by Kevin Durant's 23 markers. Washington managed to trim Houston's 29-point lead in the third period, but the offensive firepower of the home team is way too much to handle.

Wearing the Dunkstronaut gears for the first time this season, the Rockets have offered a dominant collective basketball to treat the Toyota Center crowd their seventh win of the season.

Here are the key takeaways of the Rockets' blowout dub over the Wizards this Wednesday:

1. Rockets' Bench Leaders Power Houston Over Washington

Nov 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

It might be Kevin Durant who spearheaded the team again with his scoring brilliance, but the Rockets clinched tonight's victory because of their bench production.

Specifically, it was both Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason who paced Houston's wire-to-wire performance. Washington had no one to stop the two who teamed up to lift the Rockets with their massive spark off the bench.

Sheppard continues his stellar showing for Houston, as he was unstoppable with a red-hot 21 points in 72.7 percent shooting (5-8 from three) with three boards and three assists. Meanwhile, Tari Eason also dropped an efficient output of 20 and six boards.

2. Rockets Make Key Halftime Franchise Mark With 81 Points

Tonight, the Rockets' all-out offensive night just secured an important milestone in the franchise's record books.

Registering 81 points through the first 24 minutes of the game, the Rockets just established the third highest first-half points in franchise's history, tying James Harden and the 2019-20 team's record against the Atlanta Hawks nearly six years ago.

Harden and his 2017-18 Rockets squad's 90 markers against the Phoenix Suns remains the No. 1 in the franchise leaderboard. But considering how well this year's team are playing, there is a strong possibility that they'll eventually surpass it.

3. Cam Whitmore Plays Well In His Return To Houston

Nov 3, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Washington forward Cam Whitmore (1) looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Many Rockets fans have encircled tonight's game on their calendar simply because of the much-awaited return of Cam Whitmore.

The franchise's 20th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft who got traded this past offseason, Whitmore played well in his H-Town homecoming. He finished with 11 points and three boards in 5-9 shooting across 25 minutes off the bench.

As he is now pursuing new beginnings as part of D.C.'s rebuild project, Houston will always have nothing but love and support for Whitmore moving forward.