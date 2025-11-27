Three Takeaways As Houston Rockets Survive In A Thriller Against Golden State Warriors

The Houston Rockets came out big for a key signature win of their season, taking down the Golden State Warriors with a 104-100 inspiring victory to end their group play of the 2024-25 NBA Cup this Wednesday.

In a marquee showdown between two title contenders, the Rockets emerged victorious to avenge their painful seven-game collapse against the Dubs from the past 1st round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

As Kevin Durant still didn't play due to personal reasons, the promise of the young Houston squad was simply on display. Even without the presence of the Rockets' superstar and their top scorer, they successfully outlasted the Warriors in San Francisco.

The nail-biting win allowed the Rockets to end their NBA Cup group play campaign with a 2-2 record. After the Memphis Grizzlies' overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans, they are unfortunately eliminated from qualifying to the tourney's knockout stage.

Nevertheless, beating Golden State simply feels good for Houston, and here are the main takeaways of the major win:

1. Reed Sheppard Sizzles For His Best Game As A Rocket

Tonight was definitely the Reed Sheppard game.

Sheppard went off for the biggest game of his young Rockets career, stamping a 31-point masterclass with nine boards to lead the Rockets against the Warriors. After struggling from the previous matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the sophomore guard bounced back in a compelling fashion as earned the starting nod again from Ime Udoka.

The 21-year-old was unstoppable as the Warriors couldn't contain him on defense. Sheppard showcased an elite mid-range shooting clinic in front of the Chase Center crowd, burying shot after shot to carry the team on his back amid the struggles of Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson.

After his early-season struggles, Sheppard undoubtedly silenced his doubters this Wednesday evening. And what he performed tonight over the Warriors officially cements his case to be the team's lead floor general moving forward.

2. Resiliency Is The Key For The Rockets

The Rockets won't be able to survive against the edge and pedigree of the Warriors if it weren't for their resilience and will to claw their way back into the game.

The Dubs posted as many as a 14-point margin in the third frame with a 67-53 lead during the eight-minute mark. Knowing Golden State, they have one of the most talented rosters and won't definitely surrender any momentum at that point in the game.

But the Rockets refused to surrender. During that period, they retaliated and ended the third frame trailing by just two points, 76-74. They capped off the quarter on a 15-6 run spearheaded by Sheppard.

Even without Durant, the Rockets are growing impressively on handling adversities and challenges.

3. Rockets Clamped Down Steph Curry To A Passive Night

The Rockets shot an awfully low 28 percent from the three-point area. But what matters is that they were able to restrict what's on the side of the Dubs in this game.

Houston executed a perfect game plan to contain Stephen Curry, and it was a huge success as the Golden State superstar endured a horrible shooting display with 14 points in 4-13 shooting (2-9 threes).

Despite Amen Thompson's brutal night offensively, he deserves every bit of credit for leading the Rockets' defensive game plan against Curry. As such, that defense was a key element for them to clinch this hard-fought win.